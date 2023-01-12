Initiative of the Sicilian Association of Shipping and Logistics Operators to develop the agri-food chain

The Sicilian Association of Shipping and Logistics Operators has signed a collaboration agreement with the Consortium University of the Province of Ragusa with the aim of promoting and develop the agri-food chain which is among the sectors of tip of national exports and in 2021 it reached the result record of 22.6 billion euros. In particular, the territory Sicilian boasts excellence in agri-food production, with a exports to be exploited for the benefit of the economic development of the Region and country.
Among the initiatives envisaged by the Convention: collaboration for university specialized teaching thanks to the enhancement of the expertise of shipping companies on territory (scholarships for degree theses, opportunities for ad hoc training for students of the Department of Economics and Company and for operators, path of insertion in the company of students); joint participation in national projects and European dedicated to the agri-food chain in collaboration with BAPR, Banca Agricola Popolare di Ragusa, which already supports works of the University Consortium; the development of advice to local institutions on logistics.
"We decided to join forces of our reality associative with the University Consortium of Ragusa - explained the president of the Sicilian Association of Freight Forwarders and Logistics, Alberto Cozzo - to make "culture" on the territory with the commitment to promote the value that the market agri-food has today and could have tomorrow thanks to the strengthening of a conscious and specialized logistics chain on this type of products and through the development of a Corporate culture oriented towards continuous learning».