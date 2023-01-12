In 2022 at the terminals of Stazioni Marittime ferries returned to pre-pandemic levels, not so cruises
In particular, last year the crocieristi in home port have turned out lower of the -40,8% compared to 2019; those in transit are higher
Genova
January 12, 2023
In 2022 passenger traffic in the port of Genoa, which is managed by Stazioni Marittime Spa, recorded a net increase compared to the previous year and an even more marked growth compared to 2020 when activity was very low due to the coronavirus pandemic, but has not yet recovered fully the traffic flow prior to the health crisis due to of the lower number of cruise passengers who also discount the comparison with the record year of 2019.
In particular, Stazioni Marittime has announced that last year the total number of passengers in the port of call in Genoa is state of 3,26 million people, with a rise of +55.5% on 2021, an increase of +145.7% on 2020 and a decrease of -7.4% on 2019. The suns crocieristi have been 1,08 million (respectively +159.7%, +724.6% and -19.9%), of which 660 thousand in transit (+250.8%, +1,203.3% and +3.4%) and 421 thousand as home ports (+84.6%, +423.4% and -40.8%). In the Ferry sector the total was 2.17 million passengers (+29.6%, +82.1% and +0.3%). The cars and motorcycles in tow are were pairs respectively to 804 thousand vehicles (+26.7%, +78.0% and +7.5%) and 58 thousand motorcycles (+49.3%, +125.4% and -1.3%). The decrease in volume of rolling stock, which nevertheless exceeded pre-pandemic levels: in 2022 the linear meters of ro-ro loads were 2.06 million, with a decrease of -4.5% on 2021 and increases of +18.3% and +15.1% on 2020 and 2019.
Stazioni Marittime has announced that, in the segment of Cruises, in 2022 has always been important and majority the presence of MSC Cruises that brought 263 to the Genoese terminals ships with over 930 thousand passengers confirming the leadership of the cruise traffic in the port of Genoa. The numbers are also important registered by Costa Cruises that has scaled weekly with a ship for most of the season the port of Genoa, bringing a Total of 37 calls and over 106 thousand passengers. Third company for ships and passengers handled was the Princess Cruises with 11 calls and more than 27 thousand passengers.
With regard to ferry passenger traffic totaled in 2022, Stazioni Marittime has specified that of the 497 thousand passengers handled more than in 2021, the Sardinia marked an increase of about 276 thousand passengers, the Sicily about 98 thousand, Corsica about 31 thousand and North Africa of about 75 thousand.
Stazioni Marittime forecasts a limited increase for 2023 of ferry traffic, with values that will stand at a percentage of +2-3%, while cruise traffic should confirm the trend of decisive increase in progress as expected 328 port calls of ships with about 1.37 million cruise passengers, of which 566 thousand in home port and 804 thousand in transit. This year MSC will confirm its role as the largest operator in Genoa carrying about 1.15 million passengers with 265 stopovers. Coast Cruises will position on Genoa every Friday from April to November, for a total movement of about 160 thousand passengers, the new flagship Costa Toscana, ship of about 186,000 gross tons, capable of carrying up to to about 6,700 passengers and 1,650 crew members.
