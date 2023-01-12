Started the expansion of the Chinese port of Yangpu
Docks will be built for the container of the annual capacity of 5,5 million teu
Yangpu
January 12, 2023
Yesterday the start of the expansion works was inaugurated of the Chinese port of Yangpu. The project involves the realization of 2.4 linear kilometers of docks dedicated to the traffic of containers, new berths that will have a traffic capacity annual pairs to 5,5 million teu. The first phase of the project, which expects to become operational in 2025, will have a traffic capacity of three million containers per year.
The port of Yangpu is preparing to archive 2022 with a traffic of about 1,5 million teu, in increase of +30% on the year previous, of which 360 thousand teu of traffic with foreign (+15%).
