Hapag-Lloyd completes the acquisition of 49% of the Spinelli group

Following approval by the antitrust authority (
of 10 January
2023), today the German shipping company, Hapag-Lloyd, active in the container segment, has perfected the acquisition of 49% of the capital of the Italian group Spinelli, with a transaction whose value has not been revealed. The The remaining 51% of the corporate group remains in the hands of the family Spinelli.
The Spinelli Group was founded in 1963 by Aldo Spinelli. The company's activity was initially focused on truck transport, started at the beginning by taking over the Milanese Almea is carried out today, mainly in the container sector, by Spinelli Srl. Over the years the activity has expanded to other logistics sectors, with the shipping segment taken care today by Saimare, and to the port sector where the activities are carried out in the port of Genoa with the Genoa Port Terminal terminals (container) and Bulk Terminal Genoa (bulk) and in the port of Salerno through the Salerno Container Terminal (container).