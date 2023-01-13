testata inforMARE
November is down for the ports of Genoa and Ravenna, while Savona-Vado is growing
In the first eleven months of 2022, the only airport of the Ligurian capital did not return above pre-pandemic levels
Genova/Ravenna
January 13, 2023
Last month the traffic of goods enlivened from the ports of Genoa and Ravenna recorded a decline, while grew up in the port of Savona-Vado Ligure. In addition, in the first eleven months of 2022, if the port of Genoa is not still back to the levels of the period before the pandemic of Covid-19, the ports of Savona-Vado and Ravenna have totaled volumes of loads higher than those of the corresponding period of 2019.

The port of Genoa has archived November 2022 with a traffic total of over 3.5 million tons of goods, with a decrease of -10.8% on the same month of the previous year. In the only sector of the goods various the bending has been of -7,3% having been handled 2.5 million tons, of which more of 1,6 million tons of containerized cargos (- 11.1%) realized with a handling of container pairs to 182.369 teu (- 6.2%) and 859 thousand conventional tons of goods (+0.9%). If in the Mineral oil sector The traffic, with 796 thousand tons, has marked a decrease of -17.3%, in that of the other bulk liquid has been marked an increase of +13.6% thanks to the increase of +62.8% in the volumes of vegetable oils and wine, stood at 44 thousand tons, which more than compensated for the Decrease of the -24,6% of the chemical products dropped to 26 thousand tons. In Solid bulk volumes in the segment also contracted industrial, results pairs to 54 thousand tons (- 61.9%), while the Solid commercial bulk showed a rise in +40.6% rising to 796 thousand tons. Traffic recovery of the passengers with 107 thousand crocieristi (+98.1%) and 55 thousand passengers of ferries (+12.0%).

In the first 11 months of 2022 the port of the Ligurian capital has handled a total of 46.6 million tons of goods, with an increase of +2.2% on the same period of 2021. It is about a volume that is up by +13.4% on the period January-November 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic had a significant impact on the activity of the port of Genoa, but a decrease of -5.5% on the first eleven months of 2019 when the crisis Health had not yet begun. To be even lower than pre-pandemic levels are the containerized cargo sectors, where in the first eleven months of 2022 21.7 were enlivened million tons (respectively +2.1%, +5.9% and -4.4%), of the mineral oils with 11,9 million tons (+5.9%, +31.7% and -9.1%), of industrial solid bulk cargoes with 1.3 million tonnes (-26.8%, +10.2% and -29.8%) and fuel supplies and supplies on board with 668 thousand tons (- 2.4%, - 25.4% and - 19.3%). Above pre-health crisis levels, however, goods conventional with 9,4 million tons (+2.8%, +14.0% and +0.2%), the commercial solid bulk with 681 thousand tons (- 1.1%, +29.2% and +17.3%) and other liquid bulk with 826 thousand tons (+17.0%, +29.2% and +9.8%). In the passenger sector, if cruise passengers, with 1,0 million passengers (+157.1%, +692.7% and -21.1%), are still back compared to the phase before the health crisis, ferry passengers, with a total of almost 2.1 million units (+29.1%, +80.3% and -0.2%), recovered the entire lost ground.

Last November the traffic of goods in the other Ligurian port of Savona-Vado has marked a decided rise of +15.4% on the same month of 2021 being amounted to more than 1.3 million tons. In the goods sector, various enlivened 238 thousand tons of goods in container (- 1.9%) with a handling of containers pairs to 26.688 teu (+33.0%) and 378 thousand tons of conventional goods (+28.3%). Accentuated increase of the solid bulk, turned out pairs to 235 thousand tons (+51.4%). In growth also the mineral oils with 488 thousand tons (+5.9%), while the other liquid bulk decreased by -37.7% to over 3 thousand tons. In Savona the cruise passengers were 75 thousand (+151,4%).

In the first eleven months of last year the port of call of Savona-Vado has handled a total of 14.5 million tons of goods, with a progression of +14.3% on the same period of 2021 and increases of +26.3% and +16.4% respectively on the corresponding periods of 2020 and 2019. The only sector not to have recovered the Pre-pandemic levels is that of solid bulk in which in the period January-November 2022, 1.7 were enlivened million tons (+7.6%, +25.9% and -27.0%). Full recovery, instead, both for the miscellaneous goods sector which totaled 6.8 million tons (+12.0%, +51.6% and +58.5%) and for that of liquid bulk with 5,9 million tons (+18.7%, +6.0% and +3,0%). In the passenger segment, cruise passengers were 452 thousand (+170.0%, +508.9% and -30.6%) and ferry passengers 485 thousand (+122.3%, +251.1% and +58.3%).

In November 2022 the port of Ravenna has enlivened 2,1 million of tons of cargos (- 7.6%), of which 449 thousand tons of goods conventional (- 22.2%), 173 thousand tons of goods in container (- 10.0%), 163 thousand tons of rolling stock (+17.2%), 975 thousand tons of solid bulk (- 1.9%), 198 thousand tons of products oil companies (- 9.2%) and 176 thousand tons of other liquid bulk (-7,1%).

In the first eleven months of last year the Ravenna airport has handled a total of 25.3 million tons of goods, with a progression of +1.8% on the same period of 2021, a growth of +14.1% on the same period of 2020 and also a rise +3.5% on the pre-pandemic period January-November 2019. All higher than pre-crisis levels types of goods from solid bulk cargoes that have attested to 10,7 million tons (+3.7%, +25.5% and +3.0%). The Oil bulk amounted to 2.4 million tons (-2.1%, +12.8% and +0.1%) and other liquid bulk at almost 2.1 million tons (+12.4%, +19.8% and +9.5%). Goods containerized have been equal to over 2,2 million tons (+8.1%, +14.1% and +1.5%), rolling stock at 1.7 million tons (-9.6%, +35.1% and +2.9%) and conventional goods at 2.4 million tons (-2.1%, +12.8% and +0.1%). In the first eleven months of 2022 at Ravenna cruise passengers were 193 thousand compared to more than thousand in the same period of the previous year, to no passenger in 2020 and less than 3 thousand cruise passengers in the corresponding period of 2019.
