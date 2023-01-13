Turkey's Yilport will operate the Ghanaian port of Takoradi

The terminalista company Yilport Holding of the Turkish group Yildirim has been awarded the management of the Ghanaian port of Takoradi, an activity that will be carried out starting from Next April together with the Ghanaian engineering company Ibis Tek with which the joint venture will be established Yilport Takoradi Port Management Company which will be participated 70% from Yilport and 30% from the African company.
The entry into the management of the port of the Turkish company, which will thus enter the African port market, provides for the expansion in three phases of the container terminal of the stopover to allow the achievement of a capacity of annual traffic pairs to 2,25 million teu as well as terminals for the handling of other miscellaneous goods and solid bulk cargoes, and liquids that will be able to move about 20 million tons of cargoes per year. This is part of a Modernization program of the port of call inaugurated on last month by Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who includes investments of 98 million dollars for the realization of an oil and gas terminal and $85 million for a dry bulk terminal.
Yilport specified that the overall length of the docks will be extended to 2.5 linear kilometers and the seabed of the port will be dredged to bring them to a depth between -14 and -16.5 meters. The company expressed the intention to invest more than 700 million dollars in three phases for the upgrading of the port that will include the construction of new access roads and new gates. In addition The Turkish company has announced that the dry harbour Tacotel Inland Terminal, located two kilometres from the seaport, which will occupy an area of 27 acres.