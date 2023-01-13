In 2022, the negative trend of container traffic in the port of Singapore continued
It has been declining consecutively for 17 months
Singapore
January 13, 2023
After the historical record of 630.1 million tons marked in 2018 the traffic volumes enlivened in the following years by port of Singapore were found to be in decline, with the exception of a slight increase of +1.5% in 2021, and so it was also in 2022 when the total of 577.7 million tons is turned out to be only the eighth largest quantity of loads never passed through the Asian port of call, crossroads of many of the main world maritime lines.
The volume of traffic of 2022 turns out to be lower of the -3,7% compared to that of 2021 as well as -2.2% compared to volume enlivened in 2020 when the Covid-19 health crisis had greatly slowed down social and economic activities world and also a drop of -7.8% on 2019 when the emergency health had not begun.
As well as in other major world ports, also in Singapore the only sector that has emerged unscathed from the crisis of the last three years, and which indeed has recorded strong increases, is Conventional goods benefited from both the congestion of the containerized maritime supply chain and very high levels of freight rates for maritime transport containerized. In 2022 the port of Singapore has enlivened 25,0 millions of tons of this type of cargo, with increments respectively +16.1%, +36.2% and +3.5% on 2021, 2020 and 2019.
The trend of containerized cargoes is much more negative, which last year in the port of Singapore amounted to 342,7 million tons, with decreases of -3.7%, -2.2% -7.8% on the 2021, 2020 and 2019. Less negative, thanks to the contribution of containers Voids, the trend of containerized trade measured on the basis of the handling of 20-foot containers, volume that last year it turned out pairs to 37,3 million teu, with a decrease of -0.5% on 2021 and increases of +1.1% and +0.3% on two years earlier.
In 2022, bulk cargoes also decreased, with oil tanks totalled 189.9 million tons (-0.9%, -2.3% and -13.5% respectively) and other types 20.7 million tons (- 8.6%, +3.5% and +17.7%).
Last year sales of marine fuels in the port of Singapore, which is the world's leading bunkering stopover, They have been pairs to 47,9 million tons, with a decrease of the -4,2% on the previous year. The largest volume of fuel sold in 2022 was that of fuel oil low-sulfur intermediate with a viscosity maximum of 380 centistoke which totaled 23.5 million tons (-5.5%), followed by marine diesel with viscosity Maximum of 380 CST with 13,2 million tons (+8.2%).
In the only last quarter of 2022 the Asian port has handled a total of 142.3 million tons of goods, with a decrease of -4.8% on the same period of the year previous, of which 81.9 million tons of cargo in containers (-10.3%, the seventeenth negative monthly percentage change consecutive), 6.7 million tonnes of conventional goods (+27.7%), 47.8 million tons of oil bulk (- 0.1%) and 5,9 million tons of other bulk (+16.7%).
