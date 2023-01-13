testata inforMARE
14 January 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
02:23 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
In 2022, the negative trend of container traffic in the port of Singapore continued
It has been declining consecutively for 17 months
Singapore
January 13, 2023
After the historical record of 630.1 million tons marked in 2018 the traffic volumes enlivened in the following years by port of Singapore were found to be in decline, with the exception of a slight increase of +1.5% in 2021, and so it was also in 2022 when the total of 577.7 million tons is turned out to be only the eighth largest quantity of loads never passed through the Asian port of call, crossroads of many of the main world maritime lines.

The volume of traffic of 2022 turns out to be lower of the -3,7% compared to that of 2021 as well as -2.2% compared to volume enlivened in 2020 when the Covid-19 health crisis had greatly slowed down social and economic activities world and also a drop of -7.8% on 2019 when the emergency health had not begun.

As well as in other major world ports, also in Singapore the only sector that has emerged unscathed from the crisis of the last three years, and which indeed has recorded strong increases, is Conventional goods benefited from both the congestion of the containerized maritime supply chain and very high levels of freight rates for maritime transport containerized. In 2022 the port of Singapore has enlivened 25,0 millions of tons of this type of cargo, with increments respectively +16.1%, +36.2% and +3.5% on 2021, 2020 and 2019.

The trend of containerized cargoes is much more negative, which last year in the port of Singapore amounted to 342,7 million tons, with decreases of -3.7%, -2.2% -7.8% on the 2021, 2020 and 2019. Less negative, thanks to the contribution of containers Voids, the trend of containerized trade measured on the basis of the handling of 20-foot containers, volume that last year it turned out pairs to 37,3 million teu, with a decrease of -0.5% on 2021 and increases of +1.1% and +0.3% on two years earlier.

In 2022, bulk cargoes also decreased, with oil tanks totalled 189.9 million tons (-0.9%, -2.3% and -13.5% respectively) and other types 20.7 million tons (- 8.6%, +3.5% and +17.7%).

Last year sales of marine fuels in the port of Singapore, which is the world's leading bunkering stopover, They have been pairs to 47,9 million tons, with a decrease of the -4,2% on the previous year. The largest volume of fuel sold in 2022 was that of fuel oil low-sulfur intermediate with a viscosity maximum of 380 centistoke which totaled 23.5 million tons (-5.5%), followed by marine diesel with viscosity Maximum of 380 CST with 13,2 million tons (+8.2%).

In the only last quarter of 2022 the Asian port has handled a total of 142.3 million tons of goods, with a decrease of -4.8% on the same period of the year previous, of which 81.9 million tons of cargo in containers (-10.3%, the seventeenth negative monthly percentage change consecutive), 6.7 million tonnes of conventional goods (+27.7%), 47.8 million tons of oil bulk (- 0.1%) and 5,9 million tons of other bulk (+16.7%).
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
PORTI
Nel 2022 il traffico delle crociere nei porti di La Spezia e Marina di Carrara è cresciuto del +411,6%
La Spezia
I passeggeri sono stati 525.276
PORTI
Nel 2022 è proseguito il trend negativo del traffico dei container nel porto di Singapore
Singapore
È in calo consecutivamente da 17 mesi
PORTI
Novembre in calo per i porti di Genova e Ravenna, mentre cresce Savona-Vado
Genova/Ravenna
Nei primi undici mesi del 2022 il solo scalo del capoluogo ligure non è tornato sopra i livelli pre-pandemia
L'IAPH ha pubblicato nuove linee guida sui rischi e sulla resilienza per i porti
PORTI
L'IAPH ha pubblicato nuove linee guida sui rischi e sulla resilienza per i porti
Anversa
Creato un nuovo portale per catalogare i rischi e condividere le migliori pratiche per mitigarli e gestirli
Ancora in deciso calo gli atti di pirateria contro le navi
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Ancora in deciso calo gli atti di pirateria contro le navi
Londra/Kuala Lumpur
Lo scorso anno se ne sono verificati 115 (-13%)
PORTI
Nel 2022 ai terminal di Stazioni Marittime i traghetti sono tornati ai livelli pre-pandemia, non così le crociere
Genova
 Nel 2022 ai terminal di Stazioni Marittime i traghetti sono tornati ai livelli pre-pandemia, non così le crociere
In particolare, lo scorso anno i crocieristi in home port sono risultati inferiori del -40,8% rispetto al 2019; superiori quelli in transito
PORTI
Lo scorso anno il traffico delle merci nel porto di Koper è cresciuto del +11,7%
Koper
Nel solo quarto trimestre l'incremento è stato del +13,7%
L'olandese BTT compra il terminal intermodale di Bergen op Zoom
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
L'olandese BTT compra il terminal intermodale di Bergen op Zoom
Tilburg
È collegato direttamente ai porti di Rotterdam e Anversa
PORTI
Nel sistema portuale di Anversa-Zeebrugge il calo dei container è compensato dall'aumento delle altre merci
Anversa
Forte crescita delle rinfuse
LOGISTICA
GEFCO è diventata parte di CEVA Logistics
Marsiglia
Creata una divisione dedicata agli autoveicoli finiti
PORTI
Completata la privatizzazione del porto di Haifa
Gerusalemme
Nelle casse dello Stato sono entrati oltre 1,1 miliardi di dollari
PORTI
Rixi, incontro in Assoporti sull'aumento del 25% dei canoni delle concessioni demaniali
Roma
La prossima settimana - ha annunciato il vice ministro - sarà convocato un tavolo che coinvolgerà anche le confederazioni dell'armamento e dei terminalisti
LOGISTICA
Ok dell'autorità antitrust all'ingresso di Hapag-Lloyd nel capitale della Spinelli
Roma
La compagnia tedesca acquisirà il 49% dell'azienda italiana
TRASPORTO FERROVIARIO
La società ferroviaria merci austriaca RCG ha aperto una filiale in Serbia
Vienna
Gestirà il traffico di transito tra la Turchia e l'Europa centrale e sudorientale
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Grimaldi ha ordinato altre cinque nuove Pure Car & Truck Carrier
Napoli
Commessa, che include l'opzione per due ulteriori unità, ai cantieri Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. e China Shipbuilding Trading Co.
PORTI
La turca Yilport gestirà il porto ghanese di Takoradi
Istanbul
L'azienda annuncia investimenti per oltre 700 milioni di dollari
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
LOGISTICA
Hapag-Lloyd perfeziona l'acquisto del 49% del gruppo Spinelli
Genova
L'azienda è stata fondata nel 1963
PORTI
Avviato l'ampliamento del porto cinese di Yangpu
Yangpu
 Avviato l'ampliamento del porto cinese di Yangpu
Verranno realizzate banchine per i container della capacità annua di 5,5 milioni di teu
LOGISTICA
Iniziativa dell'Associazione Siciliana Operatori Spedizioni e Logistica per sviluppare la filiera agroalimentare
Palermo
Firmata una convenzione di collaborazione con il Consorzio Universitario della Provincia di Ragusa
PORTI
Progetto da 35 milioni di euro nel porto di Civitavecchia
Civitavecchia
Prevista la realizzazione di una piattaforma logistica portuale per i prodotti alimentari e un nuovo asse viario
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
Previsto un ampliamento del servizio intermodale tra il porto di Trieste e l'interporto di Manoppello
Trieste
Oltre al company train dedicato a Honda Italia sarà realizzato un treno aperto ad altre imprese
CROCIERE
Alla Riverside Luxury Cruises l'intera flotta di nuove navi da crociera ex Crystal
Amburgo
Acquisite le ultime quattro della serie
PORTI
Record annuale di traffico dei container al Genoa Port Terminal
Genova
Nel 2022 sono stati movimentati 434.386 teu (+3,5%)
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
In calo i ricavi di Evergreen e Wan Hai nell'ultimo trimestre del 2022
Taipei
Nell'intero anno registrati incrementi rispettivamente del +28,1% e del +13,5%
ASSOCIAZIONI
Albertini confermato presidente dell'Associazione Nazionale Agenti Merci Aeree
Milano
Vice presidenti sono Paolo Maderna e Simone Ghelardini
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
CMA CGM e Autorità Portuale di Barcellona acquisiranno la Puerto Seco Azuqueca
Madrid
L'operazione notificata all'autorità antitrust spagnola
LEGISLAZIONE
Le norme anticorruzione si applicano anche ad Assoporti
Roma
Lo spiega l'ANAC rispondendo ad una richiesta di parere del segretario generale dell'associazione
SAFETY & SECURITY
Attacco informatico al software di gestione delle flotte navali di DNV
Høvik
L'azienda sta collaborando con la polizia norvegese che sta indagando sull'incidente
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
A Palermo un convegno sul ruolo della Sicilia nello scenario economico, logistico e geopolitico
Palermo
Organizzato dall'AdSP del Mare di Sicilia Occidentale, si terrà il 21 dicembre
MEETINGS
Mercoledì a Ravenna il convegno “Piani regolatori e concessioni portuali. La nuova disciplina”
Ravenna
Verranno illustrate le novità apportate all'art. 5 della legge n. 84/1994 e le linee del Regolamento per il rilascio delle concessioni demaniali
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Sea ports renege quarantine, promote marine trade
(Global Times)
Catalunya prevé recaudar 34 millones con el impuesto a la polución de los grandes barcos
(La Vanguardia Digital)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile