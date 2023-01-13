Grimaldi has ordered five more new Pure Car & Truck Carriers

The Grimaldi Group has ordered Chinese shipyards Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. (SWS) and China Shipbuilding Trading Co. the construction of five new PCTC ships (Pure Car & Truck Carrier), with the option for two additional units that would bring the total investment to over 630 million Dollars. At their delivery, scheduled between 2025 and 2026, the New ships will be used to enhance the group's services between Europe, North Africa, the Near and Far East.
The Italian shipowning group has announced that, with a length of 200 meters, a width of 38 meters and a capacity load of 9,000 CEU (Car Equivalent Unit), new constructions have been designed for the transport of electric vehicles (cars, SUVs, vans, etc.) as well as for those powered by fossil fuels, as well as other types of goods Rolling stock weighing up to 250 tons. They will also be among the first ships equipped with a new version of electronic engine characterized by specific consumption among the lowest in the category E will be equipped with abatement systems of emissions, making the new units compliant with the most stringent internationally established limits for CO2, NOx and SOx emissions. The new ships will also have the class notation "Ammonia Ready" of RINA that certifies that they can be converted at a later stage the use of ammonia as a zero-level alternative fuel carbon emissions.
The commissioned ships, which will be prepared for supply electricity from the ground during mooring (cold ironing), represent an evolution of the already modern and efficient 6,700 CEU PCTC drives (Greater Baltimore, Greater New York and Greater Halifax) delivered to the Grimaldi Group between 2016 and 2018.
The Italian company has highlighted that the new order is was signed just over two months after the last order of the group for the construction of five PCTC "ammonia ready" vessels (with option for five more units), a sign of confidence that the company places in the growth of the international market of cars, with particular reference to the car segment Electric.