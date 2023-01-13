In 2022 the traffic of the cruises in the ports of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara has grown of +411.6%

Last year passenger traffic enlivened from Spezia & Carrara Cruise Terminal, the company owned by cruise lines Royal Caribbean, MSC Cruises and Costa Cruises that manages this type of activity in ports of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara, was 551,615 crocieristi, with an increment of +411.6% on 2021, a growth of +931.6% on 2020 when the operations were particularly slowed down by the coronavirus pandemic and a decrease of -15.1% on 2019 when the health crisis had not begun.
In particular, in 2022 in the port of La Spezia alone the passengers were 525,276 (respectively +387.2%, +8728% and -15.7%), of which 524,109 in transit (+427.3%, +910.6% and -15.4%) and 1,167 as home ports (-86.2%, -45.3% and -69.6%). Last year the cruise traffic in the port of Marina di Carrara was of 26,339 passengers, an activity that in 2021 and 2020 was stopped due to the pandemic, while in 2019 traffic had been of 26,565 cruise passengers.
Spezia & Carrara Cruise Terminal has announced that for the 2023 further growth is expected with 179 calls of ships from Cruise in the port of La Spezia alone compared to 172 in the year just passed. The company also pointed out that "Increasing shares of cruise passengers are not choose more, as it was at the beginning, the port of La Spezia, and time of Marina di Carrara and the Gulf of Lerici, as places for reach other destinations such as cities of art, but stay in the localities of the territory with the repercussions that, as reports Confcommercio La Spezia in its 2023 yearbook, they are from 80-100 euros on average for each passenger and for each component of the crews leaving the ships'. 'Other element positive impact on the economy of the territory - he underlined The Company - is the extension of the cruise calendar to months not only summer and spring, but also autumn and winter that allow to extend the tourist season to the whole arc of the year'.