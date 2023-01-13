The Austrian freight railway company RCG has opened a subsidiary in Serbia

The rail freight company Rail Cargo Group (RCG) of the Austrian group ÖBB has opened a new subsidiary in Serbia, country in which the company now operates with its own staff and its own Locomotives. With the establishment of Rail Cargo Carrier - Southeast d.o.o, based in Belgrade, Serbia is now the thirteenth European country where RCG offers rail transport services. The Austrian company has announced that the new branch will manage mainly transit traffic between Turkey and Europe Central and southeastern: "Now - it has emphasized the Managing Director of RCG, Clemens Först - we can carry out transport to Turkey on two alternative lines - via Romania and via Serbia - to be more resilient than infrastructure restrictions'.