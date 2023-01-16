The value of freight rates for full container exports from the port of Valencia is falling

In the last four months of 2022 the Valencia Containerised Freight Index (VCFI), the index created by the Port Authority of Valencia to represent the evolution of fares for the maritime export of full containers from the port of call Spanish, has embarked on a negative economic trend having stood at 3,603.07 points last December, with an increase of the +260.31% compared to the base value of 1,000 points in January 2018, a decrease of -13.1% compared to November 2022 and a decrease of the -11.3% compared to December 2021.
In particular, the harbour authority has announced that the decrease recorded last December was generated by negative cyclical changes in freight rates for Central America and Caribbean (-22.61%), Latin America and the Pacific (-17.37%), United States and Canada (-13.09%), the western Mediterranean (-11.43%) and the Far East (-7.51%).