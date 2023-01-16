Last year the traffic of the containers in the terminals of PSA is decreased of the -0,7%

In 2022 the port terminals belonging to the PSA group Singapore International have enlivened a traffic of container pairs to 90,9 million teu, with a decrease of -0.7% regarding to the record total of 91,5 million teu of the previous year. The suns Group terminal in the port of Singapore have enlivened 37.0 million teu (- 0.7%), while the containerized trade in the foreign terminal of PSA is piled to 53,9 million teu (-0,7%).
Presenting the performance of the operating activity of the group during the past year, the CEO of PSA, Tan Chong Meng, noted that "entering 2023 the world is living deep transitions to new realities and, if these times of change can be difficult, PSA is absolutely ready to face the difficulties that may arise as we continue to develop our core business of ports and - with the acquisition of BDP International of a year ago ( of 1 December 2021, ed) - to expand our efforts to create more agile, resilient and sustainable supply chains."