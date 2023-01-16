In 2022, container traffic in the port of Hong Kong fell back to turn-of-the-century levels
Handled altogether 16,66 million containers (- 6.9%)
Hong Kong
January 16, 2023
The decline in container traffic handled from the port of Hong Kong. In 2022 The Chinese port of call has enlivened 16,66 million teu, with a decrease of -6.9% on the previous year. To go back to a volume of Lower traffic you have to go back to 1999 when the total It had been 1.62 million teu.
The decrease recorded in 2022 occurred mainly in the second half of the year when they were enlivened 8,15 million teu, with a reduction of the -10,4% on the same period as 2021. In the fourth quarter of last year alone The traffic is piled to 3,94 million teu, the - 11,5% in less than in the corresponding period of 2021.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher