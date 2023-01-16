Catalano Shipping Services (Fratelli Cosulich) buys the Monegasque Monaco Yacht Partner

Catalano Shipping Services, a company of the Italian group Cosulich brothers, bought the Monegasque nautical broker Monaco Yacht Partner, a company that was founded in 2010 and which is also active in maintenance, refitting and boat management. According to forecasts, the acquisition will be finalized in the coming weeks and the company Monegasca will operate under the Catalano Shipping brand Services.
"The acquisition of Monaco Yacht Partner - he explained the CEO of the Yachting division of Fratelli Cosulich, Tomaso Moreno - marks the beginning of a new development: in 2023 we will work on the merger of the two companies in order to create a single entity with a turnover of approximately 4-4.5 million euros and 10-12 employees, including the whole of Liguria and the southern part of France between Menton and Saint Tropez. In addition as a supplier of spare parts and products for yachts, we will become the third-fourth largest group in Italy in this segment. Although the major players in this sector are of great importance - said Moreno - we want to grow as local identity by identifying a niche market that We believe this is necessary at present. In addition, the company subsidiary Molo Vecchio Marine Supply has a warehouse in Imperia that will be immediately used to create synergies between the two structures and will allow growth in the period 2023-2024 based on the maintenance of nautical warehouses, on a possible additional point of sale in France under the same brand and one development focused on logistics».