ASTAG denounces that the transport system in Switzerland risks a collapse if Germany does not respect the pacts

The Swiss Road Transport Association (ASTAG) complains that Germany is failing to fulfil its commitments to construction of new railway infrastructures compromising thus the possibility of transferring goods From road to rail on the north-south axis and also risking congestion of road traffic in Switzerland. 'Switzerland - highlighted the secretary general of the association, Reto Jaussi - will hardly succeed in realizing the dream of one total shift of freight traffic from road to rail, thus as required by the Alpine Convention, and only a realistic and Pragmatic cooperation between the two modes of transport will enable the expected steady increase in the movement of goods without risking the blockage of the system. For other, if Italy is actively collaborating by intervening on its infrastructure in connection with those in Switzerland, the Germany is disregarding all promises and until 2040 will carry out the infrastructural works that it had undertaken to to do'.
Warning that the goal of containing below 650,000 Heavy goods vehicles may not transit through Switzerland be centred and that indeed the 26% increase expected for Next few years will put stress on all infrastructure Swiss, Jaussi stressed that "it is time to speak out and honestly state that it is today It is essential to improve the entire transport chain, which it means strengthening the railway but without weakening the road, realizing, beyond the slogans, that it is two Complementary carriers: transit traffic must pass through rails. But transport within Switzerland, especially short, they will always have to be done on the road. It takes both."
For ASTAG it is necessary "a change of mentality In Parliament. Unfortunately - Jaussi pointed out - many think that The road and the railway are fighting a battle between they. It's not like that. We work very well with SBB, We both need the other. We are not antagonists but Allies. We have to develop together."
"Switzerland - concluded Jaussi - occupies a position central, in many ways uncomfortable, on the northern European route South of freight traffic and whether neighbouring countries, in this case the Germany, do not even respect one of its commitments moving them unilaterally by more than 15 years, then the risks of a Collapse of the system is really becoming concrete."