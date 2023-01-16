Record freight traffic in the Moroccan port of Tanger Med

In 2022 the port of Tanger Med has established its own new record freight traffic, including the new historical peak of annual handling of containers. The Moroccan airport, in fact, handled a total of 107.8 million tons of cargoes, with an increment of +6.7% regarding 101,0 million tons in 2021. It is a volume of goods that represents about the 54% of the entire traffic transited in the national port ports.
Last year the only container traffic was pairs to 7.596.845 teu (+5.9%). Traffic from rolling stock with 459 thousand trucks arrived and departed from the port (+12.7%), as well as the handling of new factory cars which has totaled 479 thousand vehicles (+11.4%), of which 295 thousand auto produced by the Moroccan plants of the Renault group and 124 thousand produced by the Moroccan plant of Peugeot (Stellantis). Volumes of liquid and solid bulk also increased attested respective to 9,3 million tons (+5.9%) and 404 thousand tons (+17.9%).
In 2022 passenger traffic in the port of Tanger Med is State of almost 2,1 million people, with a recovery of +252.7% on the previous year, traffic that is still lower than to that of less than 2.8 million passengers in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.
Last year the Moroccan port was scaled by 14,404 ships compared to 10,902 in 2021.