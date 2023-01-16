ECSA, ISC, IMEC and ITF constitute a committee to address issues affecting Filipino seafarers

International representations of seafarers and their employers have signed a working contract with the Government of the Philippines memorandum of understanding for the creation of an International Advisory Committee on Global Maritime Affairs (IACGMA) with the aim to strengthen the commitment of the maritime sector and the executive Filipino in ensuring the welfare of its seafarers and for addressing the future challenges of working at sea. The agreement is was signed for the Philippine Government by the Department of migrant workers, for maritime enterprises by European Community Shipowners' Associations (ECSA), International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and International Maritime Employers' Council (IMEC) and for seafarers from the International Transport Workers' union Federation (ITF).
The IACGMA Committee will be composed of representatives of ECSA, ISC, IMEC and ITF. Among the primary objectives of the new committee there is a contribution to the provision of adequate training for Filipino seafarers in accordance with the standards of the STCW Convention and the comparison with all the problems for the employment of Filipino seafarers abroad.