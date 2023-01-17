Also in 2022 Shanghai was confirmed as the world's leading container port

Waiting to know the total traffic of goods enlivened in 2022 by Chinese ports to be able to draw up the Ranking of the main ports of call in the world by volume of traffic, those that are already certain are the first two Positions of the ranking relating to the year 2022 of the first ports world containers. The port of Singapore, in fact, that last year has enlivened a containerized trade pairs to 37.3 million of teu with a decrease of -0,5% on 2021 (
of 13 January
2023), retained the second position in 2022 in the ranking of container ports being the next ports on the list - Ningbo-Zhoushan and Shenzhen - unable to recover in the last month of 2022 the detachment that still them separated from Singapore in the first eleven months of the year.
To maintain also in 2022 the scepter of first container port world is the Chinese airport of Shanghai. La Shanghai International Port (Group) Co. (SIPG), the company that enlivens all the traffic of the port's containers, In fact, it has announced that it has enlivened overall last year Year 47,3 million TEU, with an increment of +0.6% on 2021. In addition, in 2022 the total traffic of goods handled by SIPG, which handles about 80% of the total freight traffic of the Chinese port, it has been pairs to 513,7 million tons (-4,7%).
In the fourth quarter of 2022 alone, SIPG has enlivened a traffic of the container pairs to 12,4 million teu, with a increase of +1.4% on the same period of the previous year, while total freight traffic was 134.9 million tons (+0.6%).