The feasibility analysis for the electrification of the docks of the port of Civitavecchia has begun

The temporary grouping of companies constituted by DBA PRO. (agent), RINA Consulting, Galileo Engineering and C.&G. Engineering Service has started work on the analysis of Technical and economic feasibility for electrification of docks (eight berths) of the port of Civitavecchia having awarded the tender announced by the Authority of Harbour System of the Central Northern Tyrrhenian Sea with a bid in the amount of 816 thousand euros.
The interventions will follow two phases. In the first is The design of the electricity supply on the quay is planned for the purpose of meeting the requirements of at least two vessels from Large cruise at the cruise terminal and two New generation ferries moored in Darsena Traghetti. Such approaches, being particularly subject to seasonality of use, they will be designed to be multifunctional and therefore, at the Better, can also be used for ro-ro, ro-pax and/or units new generation car-carrier (length up to 260 meters). The Second phase involves the design of the electrification of four further berths inside the dock ferries, thus electrifying all mooring fronts useful and present in the new dock, electrically powering the Ro-ro, ro-pax and car carriers operating throughout the year solar.
'The power supply of ships, in particular when large units are in play - he explained Raffaele De Bettin, CEO of DBA Group, holding company which controls 100% DBA PRO. and C.&G. Engineering Service - reduces and tends to cancel, as is known, the impacts environmental related to pollutant emissions, including those Acoustic. The design of a cold ironing system in this way extended implies the design of a high-power electricity network, which will increase efficiency and safety of the port network and improve the electricity supply service general and for ships. Efficiency and the related system of Monitoring and control will also reverberate in the comparisons of other production areas of port competence, making the energy supply more stable and secure for all stakeholders operating in the port".
"Technologies such as cold ironing, which will allow the supply of electricity for berths in Ferry dock and at a terminal of so great importance, the second cruise port of Europe and the first in Italy - underlined the CEO of RINA Consulting, Alberto Cavaggioni - are essential to reduce emissions in the port and in the immediate surrounding urban areas'.