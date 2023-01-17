Significant drop in traffic in the port terminals of the Russian Global Ports

2022 has been a very difficult year for Global Ports, the leading Russian terminalista company in the segment of containers, which in the period handled traffic equal to less than 1,1 million teu, with a decrease of -33,7% on 2021, on a Total container traffic in Russian port terminals which, according to Global Ports, amounted to almost 4,1 million teu (- 24.3%). Of the almost 1,1 million teu Moved in 2022, 992 thousand passed through the terminals Russian of Global Ports (- 37.0%) and 104 thousand through the terminals Finns of the company (+34.3%).
In addition, last year Global Ports also suffered a strong decrease in rolling stock traffic in its terminals which has been of 4 thousand ro-ro unit (- 82.9%) as well as traffic of finished cars that was of 18 thousand vehicles (- 82.5%). The terminal have also enlivened a bulk traffic equal to Beyond 3,6 million tons, with an increase of +13.7% compared to 3.2 million tonnes in 2021, the latter figure - is need to highlight - which has been recalculated by Global Ports that previously had communicated for 2021 a traffic of bulk amounting to 4.3 million tons.
Last year the sharp contraction in activity Global Ports' operational has occurred in the last three quarters of 2022 and is the effect of the consequences of the War began last February 24 with the invasion of the territory Ukrainian by Russian troops. In the last quarter of the 2022 the port terminals of the company have enlivened a containerized trade pairs to 202 thousand teu, with a bending of the -50.2% on the fourth trimester of 2021, of which 179 thousand teu enlivened from Russian terminals (-53.5%) and 23,000 from Finnish terminals (+9,5%). It should be noted that in the last three quarters of last Year the volumes of ro-ro cargo and passenger cars in the terminals of the company have zeroed. In the bulk sector traffic It has been of beyond 1,2 million tons (+62.3%).