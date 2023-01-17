In 2022 the traffic of the goods in the ports of Le Havre, Rouen and Paris is increased of +2%

In 2022 the ports of Le Havre, Rouen and Paris, which are managed from the port authority Haropa Port, they have enlivened 85,1 million tons of goods, with an increase of +2% on the year precedent that - the harbour authority has announced - has been generated by an exceptional volume of activity in the cereals and the increase in liquid bulk. The latter are piled to 40,1 million tons (+5%), of which 18,8 million tons of crude oil (+23%). In the bulk sector solid the total has been of 14,2 million tons (+3%), with a volume of cereals that was 8.6 million tons (+12%). In the container segment, with 3.1 million teu, enlivened, the activity was similar to that of 2021, while in that of rolling stock it was recorded a bending of the -11% being transited 265 thousand vehicles.
In the cruise sector, 171 stopovers took place in 2022 for a traffic of 301 thousand passengers compared to 49 calls of ships from cruise for over 45 thousand passengers in the previous year. In 2023 More than 220 airports are expected for a traffic of over 450 thousand cruise passengers.