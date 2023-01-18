New intermodal service between the terminals of Giovinazzo (Bari) and Mortara (Pavia)
It will be built by Lugo Terminal with the railway traction of Ferrotramviaria
Lugo
January 18, 2023
Next February 6 Lugo Terminal, a company that manages the private logistics platform in Lugo (Ravenna), will inaugurate a new intermodal service between the terminal of Giovinazzo (Bari) and Mortara (Pavia). The link, which It will allow the transport of units with profiles up to P400, provides three weekly rotations and traction service railway will be operated by Ferrotramviaria.
