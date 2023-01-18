testata inforMARE
19 January 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
05:34 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
New intermodal service between the terminals of Giovinazzo (Bari) and Mortara (Pavia)
It will be built by Lugo Terminal with the railway traction of Ferrotramviaria
Lugo
January 18, 2023
Next February 6 Lugo Terminal, a company that manages the private logistics platform in Lugo (Ravenna), will inaugurate a new intermodal service between the terminal of Giovinazzo (Bari) and Mortara (Pavia). The link, which It will allow the transport of units with profiles up to P400, provides three weekly rotations and traction service railway will be operated by Ferrotramviaria.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
Lufthansa presents bid for a minority stake in ITA Airways
AIR TRANSPORT
Lufthansa presents bid for a minority stake in ITA Airways
Colony
The proposal includes options for the purchase of the remaining shares in a second stage
PORTI
In 2022 the traffic in goods in Moroccan ports reached a record total of 195.0 million tonnes (+ 1.5%)
Rabat
In 2022 the traffic in goods in Moroccan ports reached a record total of 195.0 million tonnes (+ 1.5%)
The growth was generated by the transhipment
INDUSTRY
The cyber attack on DNV involved 70 customers with a thousand ships
Oslo
The accident did not prejudiced the operational capability of the ships
PORTI
In 2022 the traffic in the port of Algeciras was 108.2 million tons of cargo (+ 3.0%)
Algeciras
The containers were equal to 4,762,808 teu (-0.8%)
INDUSTRY
In Genoa, the Center for Strategic Advisory and Analysis on the Economy of the Sea was established
Genoa
It was titled to Giuseppe Bono
PORTI
Last year container traffic in the terminals of COSCO Shipping Ports dropped by -2.2%
Hong Kong
APM Terminals Vado has handled 222mila teu (+ 291.9%)
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
New intermodal service between the terminals of Giovinazzo (Bari) and Mortara (Pavia)
Lugo
New intermodal service between the terminals of Giovinazzo (Bari) and Mortara (Pavia)
It will be made by Lugo Terminal with Ferrotramviaria's railway traction
PORTI
In 2022, Shanghai also confirmed the world's first container port.
Shanghai
Last year, 47.3 million teu (+ 0.6%) were handled.
PORTI
In 2022 the traffic of goods in the ports of Le Havre, Rouen and Paris increased by 2%
Le Havre
Stable the containers
STUDIES AND RESEARCH
86% of the world's leading ports are exposed to the risks of climate change
Oxford
A research by the University of Oxford highlights the urgent need to make considerable investments to cope with the dangers
Record freight traffic in the Moroccan port of Tanger Med
PORTI
Record freight traffic in the Moroccan port of Tanger Med
Oued R ' mel
Last year the containers were equal to 7,596,845 teu (+ 5.9%)
In 2022 the port of Tanger Med set its own new record of freight traffic, including the new historic peak of container handling. The Moroccan stopover, in fact ...
NAUTICA
I.L. Investments (Schenone family) enters the nautical sector
Genoa
Acquired the Genovese San Giorgio Yachting & Shipping Services
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Erik Thun orders eight ships at shipyard Ferus Smit
Lidköping
Currently the fleet of the Swedish company consists of 35 vessels
Slip of a ship in the port of Genoa
PORTI
Slip of a ship in the port of Genoa
Genoa
The incident occurred during the boarding operations
PORTI
Significant drop in traffic in the port terminals of Russia's Global Ports
St. Petersburg
Last year the containers stood at nearly 1.1 million teu (-33.7%)
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTI
Started the feasibility analysis for the electrification of Civitavecchia port docks
Genoa
Cold ironing system will cover eight accostes
MARITIME TRANSPORT
ECSA, ISC, IMEC and ITF make up a committee to address the issues affecting Filipino seafarers
Manila
Agreement with the Government of Manila
AUTOTRANSPORT
ASTAG denounces that the transport system in Switzerland faces a collapse if Germany does not comply with the pacts
Lugano
Jaussi : necessary to upgrade the railway but without weakening the road
NAUTICA
Catalan Shipping Services (Brothers Cosulich) buys the monegasca Monaco Yacht Partner
Munich
The company was founded in 2010
MARITIME TRANSPORT
The value of noli for container exports full from the port of Valencia has been declining.
Valencia
The value of noli for container exports full from the port of Valencia has been declining.
In December, the VCFI index showed a cyclical change of -13.1% percent.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Austrian freight railway company RCG has opened a branch in Serbia
Vienna
It will manage transit traffic between Turkey and Central and Southeast Europe
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Grimaldi has ordered five more new Pure Car & Truck Carrier
Naples
Commessa, which includes the option for two additional units, at the construction sites Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. and China Shipbuilding Trading Co.
PORTI
Turkey's Yilport will manage the Ghanaian port of Takoradi
Istanbul
The company announces investment of more than 700 million
LOGISTICA
Hapag-Lloyd refines the purchase of 49% percent of the Spinelli Group
Genoa
The company was founded in 1963
PORTI
Launched the expansion of the Chinese port of Yangpu
Yangpu
Launched the expansion of the Chinese port of Yangpu
It will be carried out for containers of the annual capacity of 5.5 million teu
LOGISTICA
Initiative of the Siciliana Association Operators Expeditions and Logistics to develop the agri-food chain
Palermo
Signed a collaboration convention with the University Consortium of the Province of Ragusa
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
A Palermo un convegno sul ruolo della Sicilia nello scenario economico, logistico e geopolitico
Palermo
Organizzato dall'AdSP del Mare di Sicilia Occidentale, si terrà il 21 dicembre
MEETINGS
Mercoledì a Ravenna il convegno “Piani regolatori e concessioni portuali. La nuova disciplina”
Ravenna
Verranno illustrate le novità apportate all'art. 5 della legge n. 84/1994 e le linee del Regolamento per il rilascio delle concessioni demaniali
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
3rd oil tanker body found, 5 workers still missing
(Bangkok Post)
TAS Offshore in talks to build 27 tugboats
(The Star Online)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile