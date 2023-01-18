Erik Thun orders eight ships from the Ferus Smit shipyard
Currently the fleet of the Swedish company consists of 35 ships
Lidköping
January 18, 2023
The Swedish shipping company Erik Thun has ordered the Dutch shipyard Ferus Smit the construction of eight ships, including four multipurpose bulk carriers with a capacity of 5,100 tons gross with Ice class 1B notation and four 7,999 caboteur tankers deadweight tons.
Erik Thun's fleet currently consists of 35 ships, including 19 tankers, 13 bulk carriers and three self-unloading vessels.
