In Genoa, the Centre for Strategic Advice and Analysis on the Economy of the Sea has been established

In Genoa, on the initiative of the research company of market and consulting Nomisma through its new Nomisma section Sea, the Strategic Consulting Centre has been set up and analysis on the economy of the sea (SEACS), which was named after Giuseppe Bono, the recently deceased manager who long led the navalmeccanico group Fincantieri. The SEACS will be able to count on the support of the Cesmar Study Centre of the Italian Navy, Aiad Defence Industries and others also associative and financial subjects who have decided to support the initiative.
Managing director of the structure, will be Massimo Ponzellini, Honorary President of the European Bank for Citizens Investments, while the position of Chief Operating Officer will be covered by Bruno Dardani and that of technical coordinator by Gian Carlo Poddighe, vice president of Cesmar. The composition of the Committee address is being defined. The mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci, has accepted to hold the position of president honorarium confirming the determination to concentrate in Genoa not only the usual activities of study and analysis of a limited part of the sea cluster, but to make the Ligurian capital the fulcrum of a system of interconnections between all components of the economy of the sea, also supporting companies in the field of consulting strategic and in that of training.