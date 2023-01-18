The cyber attack on DNV involved 70 customers with a thousand ships

The cyber attack on fleet management software DNV's ShipManager involved 70 customers with fleets for a total of one thousand ships. This was announced today by the company of Norwegian classification specifying that its employees are working to restore server functionality dedicated to this software, which were affected by the attack last January 7th. DNV also stated that it had hired external experts to investigate the incident, which was Also reported to the police and other authorities.
DNV recalled that all vessels can still use a edge all off-line features of ShipManager software and that the cyberattack did not affect the ability operational ships.