In 2022 the traffic of the goods in the Moroccan ports has reached the total record of 195,0 million tons (+1.5%)

In 2022 the traffic of goods in Moroccan ports is increased of +1.5% rising to a record total of 195,0 million tons compared to 192.1 million in the previous year. The increase was generated by the growth in traffic of transhipment, passed entirely through the port of Tanger Med, which is piled to 84,8 million tons (+5.3%), while the national traffic is diminished of the -1,2% coming down to 110,1 million tons.
Import traffic alone amounted to 65.9 million tons (+3.2%), of which 8,9 million tons of cereals (+23.3%), 12.1 million tons of hydrocarbons (+7.5%), 1,8 million tons of ammonia (+14%) and 11,2 million tons of coal (+0.4%). The volume of exports is decreased of -13.0% having totaled 34,7 million tons, of which 5,4 million tons of crude phosphate (- 42.7%), 9,1 million tons of fertilizers (- 16.8%), 2,6 million tons of phosphoric acid (- 29.3%), 1,3 million tons of sulphuric acid (- 39.8%) and 4.4 million tons of goods in container (+13.1%). Cabotage traffic recorded a significant increment of +24.8% being turned out of 7,6 million of tonnes, a rise that was mainly driven from the increase of container (+4.8%) and hydrocarbons (+18.9%). The supplies of marine fuels amounted to 1.8 million tons (+15.3%).
In 2022 the traffic of new cars was 580,818 means (+11.5%), of which more than 67% for export and produced by the Renault, Somaca and Stellantis plants. Even though concerns passenger traffic, last year in the Ferries has been of 3,45 million people (+377.2%) and in that of cruises - stopped in 2021 due to the pandemic of Covid - of 114 thousand.
In 2022, with 167.6 million tons, the ports of Tanger Med, Casablanca and Jorf Lasfar moved almost 86% of the global traffic, of which 107.8 million tonnes handled by only port of call of Tanger Med ( of 16 January 2023).