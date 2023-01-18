Lufthansa submits an offer for a minority stake in ITA Airways

Germany's Lufthansa submitted to the Ministry of Economy and of Italian Finance an offer to acquire a stake in the Italian flag carrier ITA Airways which is based the initial acquisition of a minority shareholding, and options to purchase the remaining shares in a second phase.
The offer of the German airline is conditional on the signature of the parties to the proposal for an agreement presented today to the MEF and the subsequent execution of negotiations conducted on a exclusives that will focus mainly on the shape of a possible equity investment, on commercial integration and ITA operates in the Lufthansa Group as well as on consequent synergies.
Uiltrasporti has defined the offer presented by Lufthansa for the participation in Ita Airways "a potentially fact positive'. "It is important now - specified the National Secretariat of the Trade Union - Define the agreements for the business development and fleet growth, resulting in increase in jobs. Equally important will be define the conditions of entry into Star Alliance which will have to bring added value to Ita Airways and also generate synergies of scale on the purchase of goods and services, which guarantee savings and efficiency'.
"We hope - added Uiltrasporti in a note - that the negotiation that will be put in place with the MEF, involves also the social partners representing workers and women workers of Ita Airways and of all air transport, because It is fair to remember that they paid the price of the crisis especially the workers, and now it is necessary that they can give their contribution of proposals for the relaunch process of the company. Waiting for the start of this path we We hope that in the meeting scheduled for next January 20 between Ita Airways and the unions, an agreement must finally be reached on contractual issues that guarantee the full application of the CCNL of air transport and thus return the right wages to the Ita staff after the sacrifices endured in the start-up phase up'.