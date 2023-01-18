I.L. Investimenti (Schenone family) enters the nautical sector

I.L. Investimenti, the financial company that belongs to it to the Schenone family, has entered the sector of pleasure boating having acquired the Genoese San Giorgio Yachting & Shipping Services which was born in 2010 as agency mainly dedicated to the yachting market and later he opened an office in Portofino. During these years San Giorgio has expanded its activities including in a short time the offer of representation services tax to foreign yacht owners and the opening of a showroom in Marina Genova, named "SOLOPORTOFINO", dedicated to the interiors sector for yachts and villas.
I.L. Investimenti has announced that San Giorgio will continue to operate on the market with its own operating structure and logistics.