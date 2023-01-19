After three years of decline, maritime traffic in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore returned to growth in 2022

Last year in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore, which are One of the world's leading strategic maritime corridors, are transited 82.819 ships, with an increment of +5.7% on 2021 that This follows three years of declining ship traffic in the region. After the decrease of -6.2% recorded in 2021, in 2022 the transits in the Straits of container ships, which represent the most substantial type of vessel that passes through these waters, They are increased of +7.8% having totaled 22.145 ships. Last Year in the tanker segment were recorded the transits of 8,823 Very Large Crude Carriers (+12.8%), of 19,946 other tanker (+0.9%) and 4,513 ships for liquefied natural gas (+15.5%). The bulk carriers have been 15.700 (+3.0%) and the ships ro-ro 2.502 (+7,1%). Other freighters amounted to 6,382 units (+7,1%). The transits of passenger ships have been 663 (+122.5%).
The +5.7% of the ship traffic marked in the whole 2022 is the result of the progressive growth in the number of ships transited in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore during the year. After the decline of -2.6% marked in the first trimester last year compared to At the same time in 2021, the trend became positive with a +4.2% in the second quarter, a +9.3% in the third and a +12.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022 when 21,968 ships transited compared to 19,559 in the last quarter of the previous year. In In particular, in the fourth quarter of 2022 5,984 transit container carrier (+17.3%), 5,160 tankers (+3.6%), 2,352 VLCC (+17.2%), 1.201 LNG ships (+24.7%), 4.178 bulk carriers (+12.3%), 648 Ro-ro ships (+1.4%) and 1,687 other cargo (+6.6%). Passenger ships were 307 (+429.3%).