The market share of containerized companies that are not part of the alliances is decreasing

With the ongoing weakening of the maritime transport market containerized the share of this sector held by the companies navigation that are not part of the alliances between the main ones Market carriers is decreasing. He detected it Sea-Intelligence, a company that studies the evolution of this shipping sector, explaining that, as the market has become resumed after the negative impact of the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, market share not covered by alliances started to grow as a result of the increase in capacity offered by small carriers, especially on routes transpacific, to which was added the offer of services from part of large carriers outside the alliances of which they make part, with the aim of exploiting the opportunities presented the high level of sea freight value.
In particular - clarified the CEO of Sea-Intelligence, Alan Murphy - this, regarding the routes between Asia and the west coast of North America, has determined a doubling of the market share of services offered outside of alliances at the peak of the market. Murphy has specified that, with the decrease in the value of freight started in 2022, the share of services outside the alliances is also began to fall, a decline that - according to Sea-Intelligence - will continue during the first quarter of 2023 to return at pre-Covid levels before the end of the year. A similar trend - observed Murphy - concerns the services between Asia and the coast Eastern North America, with a market share of services Out of alliances expected to decline sharply in 2023 even if at the moment - he pointed out - there is no sign of return at pre-pandemic levels.
As for Asia-Europe trade, Murphy explained that if, with The recovery after the pandemic, the capacity offered by services Outside the alliances has increased, but is nevertheless marginal as it represents about 2-5% of the market. With regard to Asia-Mediterranean traffic, Murphy specified that there are no signs of a reduction in the share of services out of alliances during the first quarter of 2023.
There are three shipowning alliances that dominate the containerized sea transport. The largest market share, equal to over 35%, it is of the 2M that is formed from the two leading maritime carriers in the sector, the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Maersk, with a partial participation of ZIM. It is followed by the Ocean Alliance, with about 30% of the market, consisting of CMA CGM, COSCO and Evergreen, and THE Alliance, with the About 19%, made up of Hapag-Lloyd, ONE and Yang Ming companies.