Tender for the management of the intermodal terminal of La Llagosta in Barcelona
It is expected to become operational in the second quarter of 2025
Madrid
January 19, 2023
Adif, the Spanish government agency for the railway sector, has launched a tender for the management of the intermodal terminal of La Llagosta, which is located 15 kilometers north of Barcelona and in which the agency is investing €82 million to adapt it to European freight transport standards and make it a centre strategic multimodal. It is an area of over 105 thousand meters Quadri consisting of an intermodal terminal of more than 85 thousand square meters and an area of 20 thousand square meters for other uses related to intermodal and office activities. With the Procedure Any other area is also made available of 59 thousand square meters.
The call provides for the assignment of the management of the terminal for the duration of 20 years, extendable for a further 20, for an amount minimum of 16.6 million euros, with an initial investment of part of the successful bidder of at least 12 million. Tenders must be submitted by 11 a.m. on 12 April, and The opening of the documents received will take place on May 4th. The start of operational activity is scheduled for the second quarter of 2025.
