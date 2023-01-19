In 2023 MSC Cruises plans to bring four million passengers to Italian ports

In 2023 MSC Cruises plans to bring four million passengers in Italian ports. Illustrating today in Milan the Main news of cruise programming 2023/2024, the managing director of the cruise company, Leonardo Massa, specified that MSC Cruises, which is left to the "An already very positive year that has seen the
full restart of our entire fleet and the launch of MSC World Europa
and MSC Seascape
, two new ships among the most large, innovative and advanced at international level, even under The environmental profile", is preparing "to live a 2023 which will be decisive from all points of view, not least on the faced with a significant increase in passenger handling which will reach four million in ports alone Italians, confirming the centrality of the Belpaese in our strategies. At the same time - announced Massa - we inaugurate destinations and itineraries that make us increasingly global, such as New York and Japan."
MSC Cruises expects to handle four million passengers in Italian ports as part of a record number of thousand calls of its ships MSC World Europa, MSC Seashore, MSC Seaview, MSC Grandiosa, MSC Opera, MSC Orchestra, MSC Divina, MSC Magnificent, MSC Lirica, MSC Sinfonia, MSC Armonia and MSC Splendida. In particular, between ports used as home ports and the destination ports are the of Genoa which will be scaled by seven ships, Civitavecchia by four ships, Venice from four ships, Naples from three ships, Palermo by three ships, Bari by three ships and the ports of Ancona, Brindisi, La Spezia, Livorno, Messina, Olbia, Syracuse and Trieste that They will be touched by a cruise company ship.