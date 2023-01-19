testata inforMARE
20 January 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
02:29 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
Agreement Assoporti - HN Social Care to promote the accessibility of fragile people in port areas
Created a dedicated portal
Roma
January 19, 2023
The Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) has signed a memorandum of understanding with HN Social Care to promote accessibility of fragile people in port areas. The agreement stems from the will manifested by the Port System Authorities associates to promote initiatives aimed at promoting full and equal enjoyment of all rights by persons with disability within port areas. At it context, Assoporti has set up a dedicated working group called "tangible and intangible barriers" for monitor the state of the art and report on any critical issues Found.

In the document is made available to the AdSP a portal dedicated where every Italian port can insert routes, areas, parking and any other facilities available for the reception of people with disabilities. The site "Ports without barriers" is dedicated to fragile people, as elderly, people with even temporary mobility difficulties and handicapped. The tool made available to the National ports is designed to promote the Social sustainability also for tourism in ports.

"We believe - explained the president of Assoporti, Rodolfo Giampieri - that this further step in favor intangible accessibility, integrating local initiatives already implemented, let it be important. On the topic of disabilities There is a lot to do and as an association we have undertaken the road to try to promote greater inclusion of all. A website that can facilitate and simplify access and use of the facilities is certainly a very positive thing, and I believe that it is also necessary to put in place other actions that go in this direction."
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
MARITIME TRANSPORT
MSC announces appeal against FMC's decision requiring it to compensate damages for one billion dollars
Geneva
The company denounces that "MCS Industries is trying to charge MSC with responsibility for the failure to transport goods that MCS has never asked them to transport"
In 2023 MSC Crociere plans to bring four million passengers to Italian ports
CRUISES
In 2023 MSC Crociere plans to bring four million passengers to Italian ports
Milan
Programmed a record number of a thousand scans
PORTI
In 2022 freight traffic in the ports of the Southern Adriatic grew by 16.2%
Bari
Handling more than 19.5 million tons of cargo
MARITIME TRANSPORT
In reduction of market share of containerized companies that are not part of the alliances
Copenhagen
Sea-Intelligence believes it has exhausted the impulse to increase the capacity generated by the post-Covid recovery
MARITIME TRANSPORT
After three years of decline, in 2022, shipping traffic in the Malacca and Singapore Stories has returned to growth.
Port Klang
After three years of decline, in 2022 the shipping traffic in the Malacca and Singapore Stories è returned to growth
82,819 ships passed, with an increase of 5.7% percent on 2021
AIR TRANSPORT
Lufthansa presents bid for a minority stake in ITA Airways
Colony
The proposal includes options for the purchase of the remaining shares in a second stage
PORTI
In 2022 the traffic in goods in Moroccan ports reached a record total of 195.0 million tonnes (+ 1.5%)
Rabat
The growth was generated by the transhipment
INDUSTRY
The cyber attack on DNV involved 70 customers with a thousand ships
Oslo
The accident did not prejudiced the operational capability of the ships
PORTI
In 2022 the traffic in the port of Algeciras was 108.2 million tons of cargo (+ 3.0%)
Algeciras
The containers were equal to 4,762,808 teu (-0.8%)
INDUSTRY
In Genoa, the Center for Strategic Advisory and Analysis on the Economy of the Sea was established
Genoa
It was titled to Giuseppe Bono
PORTI
Agreement Assoports-HN Social Care to foster the accessibility of fragile people in port scopes
Rome
Made a dedicated portal
Tender for the management of the intermodal terminal of La Llagosta in Barcelona
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Tender for the management of the intermodal terminal of La Llagosta in Barcelona
Madrid
It is expected to become operational in the second quarter of 2025
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri will build an SOV unit for wind parks in the USA
Trieste
It will be carried out at the American plant in Bay Shipbuilding
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
NAUTICA
I.L. Investments (Schenone family) enters the nautical sector
Genoa
Acquired the Genovese San Giorgio Yachting & Shipping Services
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Erik Thun orders eight ships at shipyard Ferus Smit
Lidköping
Currently the fleet of the Swedish company consists of 35 vessels
Slip of a ship in the port of Genoa
PORTI
Slip of a ship in the port of Genoa
Genoa
The incident occurred during the boarding operations
PORTI
Significant drop in traffic in the port terminals of Russia's Global Ports
St. Petersburg
Last year the containers stood at nearly 1.1 million teu (-33.7%)
PORTI
Started the feasibility analysis for the electrification of Civitavecchia port docks
Genoa
Cold ironing system will cover eight accostes
MARITIME TRANSPORT
ECSA, ISC, IMEC and ITF make up a committee to address the issues affecting Filipino seafarers
Manila
Agreement with the Government of Manila
AUTOTRANSPORT
ASTAG denounces that the transport system in Switzerland faces a collapse if Germany does not comply with the pacts
Lugano
Jaussi : necessary to upgrade the railway but without weakening the road
NAUTICA
Catalan Shipping Services (Brothers Cosulich) buys the monegasca Monaco Yacht Partner
Munich
The company was founded in 2010
MARITIME TRANSPORT
The value of noli for container exports full from the port of Valencia has been declining.
Valencia
The value of noli for container exports full from the port of Valencia has been declining.
In December, the VCFI index showed a cyclical change of -13.1% percent.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Austrian freight railway company RCG has opened a branch in Serbia
Vienna
It will manage transit traffic between Turkey and Central and Southeast Europe
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Grimaldi has ordered five more new Pure Car & Truck Carrier
Naples
Commessa, which includes the option for two additional units, at the construction sites Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. and China Shipbuilding Trading Co.
PORTI
Turkey's Yilport will manage the Ghanaian port of Takoradi
Istanbul
The company announces investment of more than 700 million
LOGISTICA
Hapag-Lloyd refines the purchase of 49% percent of the Spinelli Group
Genoa
The company was founded in 1963
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
A Palermo un convegno sul ruolo della Sicilia nello scenario economico, logistico e geopolitico
Palermo
Organizzato dall'AdSP del Mare di Sicilia Occidentale, si terrà il 21 dicembre
MEETINGS
Mercoledì a Ravenna il convegno “Piani regolatori e concessioni portuali. La nuova disciplina”
Ravenna
Verranno illustrate le novità apportate all'art. 5 della legge n. 84/1994 e le linee del Regolamento per il rilascio delle concessioni demaniali
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
3rd oil tanker body found, 5 workers still missing
(Bangkok Post)
TAS Offshore in talks to build 27 tugboats
(The Star Online)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile