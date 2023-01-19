testata inforMARE
20 January 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
02:29 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
SHIPPING
MSC announces an appeal against the decision of the FMC that requires it to pay damages of one billion dollars
MCS Industries is trying to hold MSC responsible for the failure to transport goods that MCS never asked it to transport
Ginevra
January 19, 2023
With an order of last February 13 signed by the judge administrative Erin M. Wirth, the U.S. government agency Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) has granted the request for compensation for damages presented by the American dealer of materials and furnishing products MCS Industries towards the Chinese shipping company COSCO Shipping Lines and that Swiss Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) for violation of the Shipping Act 1984. If in 2021 the Chinese carrier had left scene with FMC approval of an agreement settlement between the two parties, so it was not for the MSC to which, with the order, the recasting was imposed of damages totaling $944.7 million plus interests.

In its complaint lodged at the end of July 2021, the MCS Industries had accused MSC and COSCO of failing to supply the company has cargo space for its exports to Asia despite - he had emphasized - this was established by contractual obligations, offering instead to MCS - according to what Recriminated by the company - only a fraction of the load slots needed at a significantly higher price than what agreed, spaces and freight that MCS - had specified the company American - had accepted believing that the price difference would have been reimbursed in full in consideration of the dysfunctions that then characterized transport operations containerized seafarer.

A few days later MSC expressed its amazement at the complaint lodged by MCS alleging that it had not received any formal complaint by the company prior to submission of its complaint to the FMC and had rejected all charges with respect to the complaints made by MCS Industries, including also that of alleged collusion between MSC and COSCO which - had Remembered the Swiss shipping company - they are not part of the same alliance and have no operational cooperation in no part of the world defined as part of Vessel Sharing Agreement or Slot Charter Agreement.

Last September, therefore, responding to the request of documentation by the American judge and specifying To believe that there was no basis for making a judgment in In absentia, MSC had replied that Swiss law prevents MSC to produce certain documents without specific authorization by the Swiss authorities. Highlighting the will to cooperate fully with the Federal Maritime Commission, MSC had proposed the adoption of a resolution procedure for the litigation that would allow both the legislation to be fully respected American and Swiss.

The ordinance signed by Wirth, however, was pronounced in absentia and today, with respect to this decision, MSC has expressed disappointment and made it clear that this is not a decision in the merit - and in this regard MSC has reiterated that it considers the unfounded claims of MCS - and that is not definitive. The Swiss shipping company has announced that will promptly appeal as soon as the procedures of the FMC will allow it. According to MSC, then, the decision would be based on a procedural challenge allegedly misunderstanding the issues relating to Swiss law which - argues MSC - would prevent the Swiss shipping company from complying with the discovery order with which the FMC asked the Swiss company to produce certain documents deemed relevant to the decision.

In today's comment on the order, MSC also highlighted, that the Swiss authorities at the highest level would have confirmed that MSC must follow established procedures pursuant to of the applicable international conventions of which both the USA and Switzerland are part. In this regard, MSC has made explicit reference to provisions of the same Shipping Act governing how the FMC must proceed in order to obtain information or documents from a foreign company that cannot be products due to the laws of that country. Provisions that MSC has underlined represent the basis for the procedure that the carrier Swiss seafarer had proposed to allow discussion in the merit of the case.

With regard to MCS Industries' complaints, the Geneva shipping company has announced that it has investigated on the question and that it concluded that the difficulties met by the American company with its reservations for the maritime shipment of goods "derive - MSC claimed - from errors and communication problems between MCS Industries and intermediaries of third parties, and not from any wrongdoing of MSC'. According to the Swiss company, "MCS Industries is trying to charge MSC for non-carriage of goods that MCS has never asked it to transport, and - has Concluded the company - the decision to grant it compensation For damages that he has never proven he is wrong."
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
MARITIME TRANSPORT
MSC announces appeal against FMC's decision requiring it to compensate damages for one billion dollars
Geneva
The company denounces that "MCS Industries is trying to charge MSC with responsibility for the failure to transport goods that MCS has never asked them to transport"
In 2023 MSC Crociere plans to bring four million passengers to Italian ports
CRUISES
In 2023 MSC Crociere plans to bring four million passengers to Italian ports
Milan
Programmed a record number of a thousand scans
PORTI
In 2022 freight traffic in the ports of the Southern Adriatic grew by 16.2%
Bari
Handling more than 19.5 million tons of cargo
MARITIME TRANSPORT
In reduction of market share of containerized companies that are not part of the alliances
Copenhagen
Sea-Intelligence believes it has exhausted the impulse to increase the capacity generated by the post-Covid recovery
MARITIME TRANSPORT
After three years of decline, in 2022, shipping traffic in the Malacca and Singapore Stories has returned to growth.
Port Klang
After three years of decline, in 2022 the shipping traffic in the Malacca and Singapore Stories è returned to growth
82,819 ships passed, with an increase of 5.7% percent on 2021
AIR TRANSPORT
Lufthansa presents bid for a minority stake in ITA Airways
Colony
The proposal includes options for the purchase of the remaining shares in a second stage
PORTI
In 2022 the traffic in goods in Moroccan ports reached a record total of 195.0 million tonnes (+ 1.5%)
Rabat
The growth was generated by the transhipment
INDUSTRY
The cyber attack on DNV involved 70 customers with a thousand ships
Oslo
The accident did not prejudiced the operational capability of the ships
PORTI
In 2022 the traffic in the port of Algeciras was 108.2 million tons of cargo (+ 3.0%)
Algeciras
The containers were equal to 4,762,808 teu (-0.8%)
INDUSTRY
In Genoa, the Center for Strategic Advisory and Analysis on the Economy of the Sea was established
Genoa
It was titled to Giuseppe Bono
PORTI
Agreement Assoports-HN Social Care to foster the accessibility of fragile people in port scopes
Rome
Made a dedicated portal
Tender for the management of the intermodal terminal of La Llagosta in Barcelona
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Tender for the management of the intermodal terminal of La Llagosta in Barcelona
Madrid
It is expected to become operational in the second quarter of 2025
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri will build an SOV unit for wind parks in the USA
Trieste
It will be carried out at the American plant in Bay Shipbuilding
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
NAUTICA
I.L. Investments (Schenone family) enters the nautical sector
Genoa
Acquired the Genovese San Giorgio Yachting & Shipping Services
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Erik Thun orders eight ships at shipyard Ferus Smit
Lidköping
Currently the fleet of the Swedish company consists of 35 vessels
Slip of a ship in the port of Genoa
PORTI
Slip of a ship in the port of Genoa
Genoa
The incident occurred during the boarding operations
PORTI
Significant drop in traffic in the port terminals of Russia's Global Ports
St. Petersburg
Last year the containers stood at nearly 1.1 million teu (-33.7%)
PORTI
Started the feasibility analysis for the electrification of Civitavecchia port docks
Genoa
Cold ironing system will cover eight accostes
MARITIME TRANSPORT
ECSA, ISC, IMEC and ITF make up a committee to address the issues affecting Filipino seafarers
Manila
Agreement with the Government of Manila
AUTOTRANSPORT
ASTAG denounces that the transport system in Switzerland faces a collapse if Germany does not comply with the pacts
Lugano
Jaussi : necessary to upgrade the railway but without weakening the road
NAUTICA
Catalan Shipping Services (Brothers Cosulich) buys the monegasca Monaco Yacht Partner
Munich
The company was founded in 2010
MARITIME TRANSPORT
The value of noli for container exports full from the port of Valencia has been declining.
Valencia
The value of noli for container exports full from the port of Valencia has been declining.
In December, the VCFI index showed a cyclical change of -13.1% percent.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Austrian freight railway company RCG has opened a branch in Serbia
Vienna
It will manage transit traffic between Turkey and Central and Southeast Europe
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Grimaldi has ordered five more new Pure Car & Truck Carrier
Naples
Commessa, which includes the option for two additional units, at the construction sites Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. and China Shipbuilding Trading Co.
PORTI
Turkey's Yilport will manage the Ghanaian port of Takoradi
Istanbul
The company announces investment of more than 700 million
LOGISTICA
Hapag-Lloyd refines the purchase of 49% percent of the Spinelli Group
Genoa
The company was founded in 1963
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
A Palermo un convegno sul ruolo della Sicilia nello scenario economico, logistico e geopolitico
Palermo
Organizzato dall'AdSP del Mare di Sicilia Occidentale, si terrà il 21 dicembre
MEETINGS
Mercoledì a Ravenna il convegno “Piani regolatori e concessioni portuali. La nuova disciplina”
Ravenna
Verranno illustrate le novità apportate all'art. 5 della legge n. 84/1994 e le linee del Regolamento per il rilascio delle concessioni demaniali
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
3rd oil tanker body found, 5 workers still missing
(Bangkok Post)
TAS Offshore in talks to build 27 tugboats
(The Star Online)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile