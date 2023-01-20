In 2022 container traffic in the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach will decrease
The quantities of containers handled, however, are the second highest ever
Los Angeles, Long Beach
January 20, 2023
In 2022 the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach have enlivened a volume of container traffic that is the second most high of all time being lower only than the historical record of 2021. This is the result achieved last year which is has been highlighted by both port authorities of the two Californian airports commenting on what happened during 2022, However, this trend - in particular that of the second half of the year - could give rise to some concern as far as It will happen in the coming months.
In the second half of last year, in fact, both ports have recorded a considerable reduction in traffic volumes mainly due to the decrease in landings of full containers as well as the decline in the handling of empty containers. A drop that the President of the Commission of the Port of Long Beach, Sharon Weissman, attributed to contraction of consumer spending caused by high prices inflation, but also the transfer of ships between the ports of the San Pedro Bay and the hijacking of other ships to bring the imports of goods to ports in the Gulf and the coast eastern. Weissman confirmed the forecast of a further decline of the volumes in 2023 also because - it specified - the consumers are shifting their purchases to services rather than on goods.
In the whole 2022 the port of Long Beach has enlivened 9,13 millions of container teu, with a bending of the -2,7% on the year previous, of which 4,36 million teu full at the landing (- 4.9%), 1,41 million teu full boarding (- 1.6%) and 3,36 million teu voids (-0.1%). After a first half of the year with growth of +5.3%, in the second half of 2022, with 4,12 million Teu enlivened, traffic has marked a decrease of -10,9% on the same period as 2021. Very pronounced contraction of activity in the fourth quarter of last year alone when 1,79 million teu were enlivened, with a reduction of the -21,8% on the last trimester of 2021, of which 795 thousand teu full to the disembarkation (- 28.1%), 360 thousand teu full to boarding (+4.2%) and 636 thousand empty teu (- 24.1%).
In the whole 2022 the port of Los Angeles has enlivened Altogether 9,91 million teu (- 7.2%), including 4,98 million of teu full at landing (- 9.8%), 1,19 million teu full boarding (+0.2%) and 3,75 million teu empty (- 5.8%). Also in Los Angeles, after a first half with stable traffic (-0.3%), In the second half of 2022, activity showed a considerable reduction of -14.3% having been enlivened 4,50 million of teu. In the last quarter of last year alone, traffic is piled to 2,05 million teu (- 18.2%), of which 995 thousand teu full to the disembarkation (- 20.7%), 276 thousand teu full to boarding (+9.7%) and 775 thousand teu empty (- 21.9%).
