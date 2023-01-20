Last year the traffic of the goods in the port of Trieste is increased of +4.0%
Record of containers, rolling stock and cruises
Trieste
January 20, 2023
In 2022 the port of Trieste has enlivened 57,6 million tons of goods, with an increment of +4.0% on the year previous, with a growth of +6.3% on 2022 when the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic were having a more impact Accentuated on the activity of the Julian port of call and with a decrease of -7.1% compared to 2019 when the health crisis is still It hadn't begun. The decrease compared to the pre-pandemic period is entirely attributable to lower volumes handled in the sector of bulk cargo, while the miscellaneous goods sector showed a full recovery recording an increase in traffic compared to 2019.
Last year, in fact, in the segment of miscellaneous goods are 19.1 million tons of cargo were handled, with a progression of +9.8% on 2021, an increase of +18.8% on 2020 and a increase of +12.6% on 2019. The only containerized trade is result equal to the record share of 887.795 teu (respectively +15.9%, +13.1% and +11.2%), of which 755.932 teu enlivened from Trieste Marine Terminal (+15.9%, +9.9% and +9.8%). Ne segment of loads Ro-ro traffic reached a record number of 320,327 vehicles (+4.7%, +31.5% and +40.6%).
In the liquid bulk sector, traffic amounted to to 37,9 million tons (+1.2%, +0.8% and -12.6%) and in that of the dry bulk to 650 thousand tons (+13.6%, +20.1% and -62.2%), with a sustained increase in metallurgical products reaching 436 thousand tons (+30.4%, +68.4% and +81.1%). With regard to liquid cargos, the Authority of Harbour System of the Sea Eastern Adriatic found that the negative deviation from the Period before the health crisis highlights "how it is decreasing the incidence of the liquid bulk compartment in the Scalo Giuliano: in 2015 - the Authority recalled - corresponded to the 72% of total traffic volumes, while in 2022 the percentage is decreased to 65%, in favor of growth in other sectors commodity'.
The port of Trieste closed 2022 with another record: the one in the cruise sector where traffic has been of 437,336 passengers compared to 90,000 in 2021, to over 2,000 in 2020 and 175 thousand passengers in 2019.
In the fourth quarter of 2022 alone, freight traffic is of 15.2 million tonnes, with increases of +1.5% and +11.0% on the corresponding quarters of 2021 and 2020 and with a decrease of -3.5% on the last quarter of 2019. The single goods several have totaled 4,5 million tons (+2.2%, +3.3% and +9.0%) with container traffic that has been pairs to 212.106 teu (+13.2%, +3.9% and +5.2%). Liquid bulk is State 10,6 million tons (+1.0%, +14.7% and -5.7%) and those solid 142 thousand tons (+19.1%, +15.1% and -67.4%).
In the entire 2022 the port of Monfalcone, also managed from the AdSP of the Eastern Adriatic, has enlivened 3,84 million tons of goods, with a progression of +17.2% on the year previous, including 3.1 million tonnes of solid bulk (+26.3%) and 747 thousand tons of goods various (- 9.7%). In Monfalcone i cruise passengers were 95,599 compared to 104,127 in 2021.
