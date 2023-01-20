The ship tilted in the port of Genoa was subjected to administrative detention

The Seven S
, the ship that Tuesday in the port of Genoa tilted during the loading of the goods, has been placed under administrative detention by the Coast Guard. Wednesday a team of three Port inspectors State Control came on board as soon as conditions have made it possible to ascertain the condition of the vessel and the equipment as a result of skidding. The Coast Guard of Genoa has announced that the Seven S
, flying the flag Panamanian, in service since 1993 and managed by a company with based in Turkey, during previous Port State inspections Control had not revealed any particular problems, so much so that it did not was among those to be inspected as a matter of priority according to the European targeting system.
At the end of Wednesday's audit, they were More than 20 deficiencies ascertained, some of which are particularly serious both technical and certifying and documentary that led to the detention of the ship. Before leaving, in addition to having to perform the repairs of the case and rectify all critical issues detected, it must also be subjected to careful Verification by the flag authority and the register of classification.
Admiral Sergio Liardo, commander of the port of Genoa and maritime director of Liguria, specified that the men of the Technical-Administrative Department of the Corps, which have operated in the The most critical phases of the event, "are cooperating with the Genoa Public Prosecutor's Office which, as is known, has opened a file in merit of the event, without prejudice to any presumption of innocence'.