T. Mariotti will build the first luxury cruise ship of Neptune Co, a joint venture between Aman Group and Cruise Saudi
It will have a gross tonnage of 23 thousand tons and will be completed in 2026
Genova
January 20, 2023
The Genoese shipyard T. Mariotti will realize Project Sama, Neptune Co's first luxury cruise ship, the joint venture consisting of the Swiss hotel group Aman Group and by Cruise Saudi, the recently created cruise company Saudi sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF). It will be of a unit 183 meters long and of about 23,000 tons of gross tonnage. The Genoese company has specified that it will be the First new dual-feed construction project made by the construction site and, at the time of delivery, will mark A new benchmark for the future of environmental standards. The design and interiors will be designed by SINOT, yacht designer of world renowned, while the shipbuilding company De Wave will be responsible for the luxurious interior and exterior finishes and Ortec Santamaria will build the electrical systems.
The launch of the Sama Project is scheduled for 2026. The The name of the ship will be announced shortly.
