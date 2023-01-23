Maritime associations and companies urge the EU institutions to make the FuelEU Maritime Regulation more effective
One of the requests is that the revenues from the penalties for non-compliance be allocated to the decarbonization of shipping
In view of the ongoing trilogue negotiations between the Parliament, Council and Commission of the European Union for reach agreement on the FuelEU Maritime Regulation aimed at promoting the use of sustainable fuels in transport in European ports, forty-seven associations and companies have sent a letter to the main leaders of the EU institutions in which, highlighting how the regulation will be essential to guide future development of the European maritime industry, stress the need for to define within the framework of the Regulation incentives and a level of sufficient ambition to achieve the objective of Decarbonize shipping.
In particular, the signatories of the letter ask to introduce Stricter limits on the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions and to promote the use of green fuels through a multiplier. According to the Associations and businesses, in fact, it is necessary that the regulation gives a clear signal about demand in terms of a Underquota: "Maintain - is the request of the signatories - the mandatory 2% subquota for renewable fuels of non-biological origin (RFNBO): a specific mandatory subquota about supply and demand in the maritime field - explain in the letter - is indispensable to give e-fuel manufacturers and To the shipping companies certainties about investments and planning and to achieve rapid growth of the e-fuel'. According to the petitioners, this measure would have the effect of to stimulate the production of RFNBO and, therefore, to have these fuels at a reasonable price.
In addition, according to associations and undertakings, it is It is essential to apply the subquota to all Navigation: an exemption for small companies and subsidiaries - AD Notice of the signatories of the letter - it is counterproductive. The Shipping companies, large and small must go in the Same direction without exemptions. The pooling system - detect In this regard - it is a well-proven mechanism to help small companies to comply, but it should be simplified and made more flexible and easier to access for any company, for example based on the database FuelEU conformity electronics'.
The signatories also ask to "reward investments In net-zero emission ships: we support - clarify in the letter - Parliament's proposal to allow companies that own ships outside the scope of application of the regulation to accumulate its surplus of compliance, on a voluntary basis, if fully powered from renewable energy, including wind propulsion. That- argue the signatories - it would increase investment in small ships of less than 5,000 gross tonnage, e.g. ships support for offshore and other vessels, making sure that these do not are left behind in the EU's effort to decarbonise the maritime transport'.
Finally, the signatories urge to "financially support Fuels and technological transition: "Similarly, the use of revenues from the inclusion of shipping in the EU ETS (the Emissions Trading System of the European Union, ed) - they specify - the revenues resulting from penalties for non-compliance in the context of of FuelEU Maritime should be allocated to decarbonisation of the shipping sector'.
The letter was signed, for the associations, by Danish Shipping, Brintbranchen, eFuel Alliance, Global Alliance Powerfuels, Hydrogen Europe, Maritime Plattform, Methanol Institute, MEW Mittelständische Energiewirtschaft Deutschland e.V., Renewable Hydrogen Coalition, SEA Europe, Vätgas Sverige, WaterstofNet and 2030-sekretariatet and, for companies, by Alba Emission Free Energy S.A., Alcogroup SA, Amon Maritime, Amon Offshore, AustriaEnergy, Azane Fuel Solutions, Blue World Technologies, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, DFDS, Elyse Energy, Energy Observer, Europe Technologies CIAM, Helion Hydrogen Power by Alstom, HIF, HØST PtX Esbjerg, Hycamite, Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies, Hy24, Ineratec and Inf.
