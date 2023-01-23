Italian ceramic companies are considering the possibility of increasing clay imports from Brazil
Visit of a delegation to the port of Rio Grande
Rio Grande
January 23, 2023
A delegation of Italian entrepreneurs operating in the sector of ceramics visited the Brazilian port of Rio on Friday Great with the aim of evaluating the possibility of increase the import into Italy of clay extracted in the Rio Grande do Sul through the South American port of call in order to remedy the difficulties imposed on finding this material from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Announcing the Mission of the Italian delegation, the Port Authority of Rio Grande has announced that in 2022 the Brazilian port has 29.4 tons of clay handled, all destined for Italy.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher