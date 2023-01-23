The Croatian shipowners' association Mare Nostrum has joined ECSA

The association of Croatian shipowners Mare Nostrum has joined to the European Community Shipowners' Associations (ECSA) with effect since the first of January. "We are very pleased - he said the president of Mare Nostrum, Igor Budisavljevic - to enter to do part of ECSA, to work on issues of common interest and ensure that our voice is heard in the EU debate. Becoming a member of ECSA strengthens our position in Brussels and we look forward to contributing and sharing the Our experience with our colleagues and with the authorities of EU regulation'.
"We are proud - said the president of the association of European shipowners, Philippos Philis - to give Welcome to Mare Nostrum among the members of ECSA. Have on board Croatian shipowners expand our experience and strengthen further ECSA's role as the voice of European shipping to Brussels, at a crucial time when the regulation of EU-wide shipping is making rapid progress. We don't see the time to collaborate profitably with our colleagues at Mare Nostrum."
Croatian shipping companies that adhere to Mare Nostrum are Alpha Adriatic, Atlantska plovidba, Brodospas, Brodosplit-Plovidba, Jadranski pomorski servis, Jadrolinija, Jadroplov, Rapska plovidba and Tankerska plovidba.