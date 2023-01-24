Fincantieri, launched an LPD amphibious unit for Qatar

Today in the Palermo shipyard of the Fincantieri group it is carried out the launch ceremony of Al Fulk
, the unit amphibious (LPD - Landing Platform Dock) commissioned by the Ministry of the Defense of Qatar under the acquisition program National Naval Authority. The LPD unit, built entirely by Cantieri Italiani, is designed in accordance with the regulation RINAMIL (Regulation for the classification of military ships) for ensure extremely efficient land-air-marine connections. It will be highly flexible and able to carry out different types tasks, from humanitarian interventions to force support armed forces and ground operations.
The ship has a length of about 143 meters, a width of 21.5 and can accommodate about 550 people. It is equipped with two driveway ramps and a floodable internal basin capable of accommodate a ready-made LCM (Landing Craft Mechanized) landing craft the use that can also be laid out on the garage deck, and It can be deployed using a crane system. In addition The flight deck is sized to accommodate the helicopter NH90.