Taranto is confident of a relaunch of the container terminal on bases that do not appear very solid

If the port of Gioia Tauro, with the direct assumption of the Management of the container terminal of the Calabrian port by the TIL of the shipowning group MSC, has resumed a central role in the panorama of the port terminals of transhipment of the Mediterranean, from time the ports of Cagliari and Taranto, the first after the exit of scene of the terminalista company Contship Italia and the second After the abandonment of the port by the Taiwanese shipowner Evergreen, they are out of this market. If they have not yet given fruit the attempts of the Authority of Harbour System of the Sea of Sardinia to find a new terminal manager at the Canal Port of Cagliari, the Port System Authority of the Ionian Sea, with the signing in mid-2019 of the contract with which the terminal at the Multisectoral pier has been entrusted to the Turkish Yilport, He was confident that he would soon be able to return to be a full member of the Primary Mediterranean transhipment hubs. This is not the case. state, given the difficulty encountered by San Cataldo Yilport's Container Terminal (SCCT) to report traffic on the Apulian quay.
In recent months there have been meetings between the representatives of the AdSP and the unions with those of the SCCT for get answers from the company. The last one was held this morning, with an outcome that the unions considered comforting. A Raising the morale of the workers' representatives were the Reassurances from the company about the maintenance of own commitments, the positive outcome of the tests to connect the terminal at the Multisectoral Pier to the markets by rail and the announcement the arrival in Taranto of a second ship of the company of Kalypso navigation.
The satisfaction of the unions seems excessive given the low usefulness of rail mode if not pulled by a consistent flow of containerized cargo shipped to and from the port of Taranto by sea and given the not significant contribution to this flow that can be ensured by Kalypso. Even though The new and fierce Genoese shipping company has already demonstrated that it can compete not only on the regional market Mediterranean, but also on intercontinental ones, the volumes that may lead to the Multisectoral Pier do not appear sufficient to a relaunch of the container terminal that in the first eleven months of the 2022 has enlivened only 24 thousand container teu and that is far from the hundreds of thousands of containers handled in a past that is now distant and culminated in 2006 with the Record of almost 900 thousand TEU. A period of intense activity which has gradually diminished, falling in 2015 to 150 thousand Teu and then stopped.
The trade unions are counting, in particular, on the intention expressed by the terminalista company to respect the commitments to increase staff and new opportunities intermodal transport which should induce other operators to use the services of the port of Taranto. Perspectives that do not allow us to foresee a full relaunch of the port of call on the container market.