In the port of La Spezia the growth of bulk has compensated for the decline in various goods
The 2022 final balance of the port of Marina di Carrara is very positive
La Spezia
January 25, 2023
The increase of +6.6% of volumes enlivened in the last quarter of the year, growth driven by the rise in bulk cargoes cash in place in the last three quarterly periods, has allowed to the port of La Spezia to close 2022 with an overall increase of +0.6% of traffic that is piled to 13,14 million tons of goods compared to 13.06 million in the previous year. The largest volume of bulk cargoes, with liquid cargoes than in 2022 have totaled 1,96 million tons (+94.8%) and those solids 90 thousand tons (+25.7%), compensated for the bending of the -7.5% of the goods various that have attested to 11,09 million of Tons.
In the container segment alone, after the slight growth in +0.7% recorded in the first quarter of last year, in the three Subsequent quarters the trend has changed sign with declines quarterly reports of -7.9%, -14.6% and -10.6% which resulted in the whole of 2022 a decrease of -8.2% having been enlivened a Total of 1,262,496 TEU, of which 1,223,172 in import-export (-6.9%) and 39,324 transhipment (-36.3%). The total number of containers landed is State of 624,919 TEU (-12.0%), of which 368,003 TEU full (-4.5%), and of those embarked of 637.577 teu (- 4.2%), of which 546.535 teu full (-9%).
The Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea specified that the container traffic data has impact on intermodal rail transport of the Spezia system, with 7,870 container trains handled in 2022 (-7.4%) that have transported 3,28 million tons of goods (- 4.0%).
Last year the cruise traffic marked a strong Recovery with 529 thousand passengers transited in the Gulf of La Spezia (+391%) within 245 cruise ship stopovers.
Very positive the final balance of 2022 of the port of Marina di Marina di Carrara, also managed by the AdSP of Eastern Liguria, which shows a total traffic figure of 5.55 million tons, in increase of +60.2% on the year precedence, divided into 1,62 million tons of solid bulk (+403.6%) and3,93 million of tons of goods several (+25.1%), including 1,31 million tons of containerized goods (+2.0%), 1,95 million tons of rolling stock (+59.9%) and 678 thousand tons of other goods miscellaneous (+5.5%). Container handling was equal to 101,685 teu (+0.4%). The AdSP has made known that the traffic ro-ro has recorded 50.506 units, with an increment of +58.9% on the 2021, corresponding to 619,359 linear meters (+52.5%). Also the Rail traffic of the Carrara airport in 2022 continued to grow with 166 trains carried out (+155%), handling altogether 141 thousand tons of goods (+159%).
Also in Marina di Carrara last year traffic Crocieristico, which in 2021 was stopped, has resumed recording 26 thousand passengers in transit and 21 port calls.
