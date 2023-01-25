testata inforMARE
26 January 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
03:59 GMT+1
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
SHIPPING
MSC and Maersk decide to dissolve the 2M alliance with effect from January 2025
It was activated in 2015
Ginevra, Copenhagen
January 25, 2023
In 2025 the 2M alliance, the Vessel Sharing alliance, will be dissolved Agreement under which the Swiss Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Denmark's Maersk Line, respectively first and Second largest company in the world for carrying capacity of fleets of container ships, numerous joint operations leading global scheduled services dedicating both of their ships. An alliance, that between MSC and Maersk, which has been activated in 2015 after the dissolution of the P3 Network alliance that saw the collaboration of the two companies together with the French CMA CMG.

MSC and Maersk announced today that they have jointly taken the decision to dissolve the alliance, with effect from January 2025, natural expiry date of the agreement between the two companies that has a minimum period of ten years, with prior notice of two years for the termination of the agreement.

"MSC and Maersk - said the two administrators delegates from Maersk and MSC, Vincent Clerc and Soren Toft - take note that much has changed since the two companies have signed the ten-year agreement in 2015. Kill off 2M alliance paves the way for both companies to continue to pursue their own individual strategies. We greatly appreciates the partnership and - reassured Clerc and Toft - We look forward to continuing the strong collaboration throughout the remainder of the agreement. We continue to be fully committed to providing 2M alliance services to MSC customers, and Maersk'.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
LOGISTICA
The proposals of Conftransport for the transport and logistics sector
Rome
Salvini : I asked the European Transport Commissioner for the start of the infringement procedure against Austria.
Hapag-Lloyd acquisir à 35% percent of the Indian J M Baxi Ports & Logistics
PORTI
Hapag-Lloyd will acquire 35% of India's J M Baxi Ports & Logistics
Hamburg
Agreement to raise the share to 40% with a capital increase
Hapag-Lloyd has made another investment in the port terminal sector, an area in which the German containerized shipping company has recently entered prepotently ...
Stable in 2022 the traffic of goods handled by the ports of Sardinia
PORTI
Stable in 2022 the traffic of goods handled by the ports of Sardinia
Cagliari
Continued recovery in the passenger sector
MSC and Maersk decide to dissolve alliance 2M with effect in January 2025
MARITIME TRANSPORT
MSC and Maersk decide to dissolve alliance 2M with effect in January 2025
Geneva, Copenhagen
It was activated in 2015
PORTI
In the port of La Spezia, the growth of the bulk has compensated for the decline in goods.
The Spezia
The 2022 consition of the port of Marina di Carrara was positive.
In Taranto, he confide in a relaunch of the container terminal on bases that do not appear very solid.
PORTI
In Taranto, he confide in a relaunch of the container terminal on bases that do not appear very solid.
Taranto
The unions satisfied with the commitments of the San Cataldo Container Terminal
SHIPYARDS
A LPD amphibious unit for Qatar has been launched.
Trieste
The ceremony at the shipyard in Palermo
Santi (Federagents) : Italy of ports and logistics can be done &agraves; now or never pi ù. Rhetoric or Vatican?
PORTI
Saints (Federagents) : Italy of ports and logistics will be done now or never again. Rhetoric or Vatican?
Rome
"In a few months, if not in a few weeks, it needs to define strategic infrastructure priorities," he said.
Logistical chains are noticing
LOGISTICA
Logistical chains are noticing
Dubai
The "Trade in Transition 2023" study commissioned by DP World illustrates the companies ' response to the health crisis and geopolitical tensions
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Grimaldi converts in order of option with China Merchants Heavy Industries Jiangsu for five new PCTC ships
ASSOCIATIONS
The association of Croatian shipowners Mare Nostrum has joined the ECSA
Brussels
Budisavljevic : becoming members of the ECSA strengthens our position in Brussels
INDUSTRY
To Noghere a new productive cluster integrated at the port of Trieste
Trieste
The Port System Authority of the Eastern Adriatic Sea has purchased an area of 350,000 square meters
MEETINGS
Monday in Rapallo will be held in the first edition of "Shipping, Transport & Intermodal Forum"
Genoa
The current situation and prospects of the maritime and logistics sector will be analyzed.
PORTI
In Livorno a three days of Assoports to deepen the aspects of urban transformation in the port city
Livorno
Two of the association's technical groups will meet : the one specialized on the theme of port-city relations and that of urban planners.
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
Corsica Sardinia Ferries participates in Neoline's project to realize a ro-ro sailing ship
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Corsica Sardinia Ferries participates in Neoline's project to realize a ro-ro sailing ship
Go Ligure
Will be employed on a transatlantic route
MEETINGS
On Thursday in Milan a conference of Fedespedi on "The logistics digitalization and the PNRR"
Milan
Since 2020 the Federation has made its contribution to the construction of the Plan
INDUSTRY
RINA bought American Patrick Engineering
Genoa
It is an active engineering consulting firm primarily in the fields of infrastructure, transport and renewable energy
PORTI
Last year the traffic in goods in the port of Ancona decreased by -2.3%
Ancona
Resumption of passengers
ACCIDENTS
The ship inclinatasi in the port of Genoa has been subject to administrative detention.
Genoa
Ascertained over 20 deficiencies of which some particularly severe
OFFSHORE
Saipem awarded two offshore contracts for an amount of 900 million
Milan
Activities in the South Atlantic and the Sea of Norway
INSURANCE
Changed Risso buys German Trident Special Risks
Genoa
In 2022, the Genovese company reached a premium volume of 440 million and net income of 57 million.
PORTI
Agreement Assoports-HN Social Care to foster the accessibility of fragile people in port scopes
Rome
Made a dedicated portal
Tender for the management of the intermodal terminal of La Llagosta in Barcelona
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Tender for the management of the intermodal terminal of La Llagosta in Barcelona
Madrid
It is expected to become operational in the second quarter of 2025
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri will build an SOV unit for wind parks in the USA
Trieste
It will be carried out at the American plant in Bay Shipbuilding
NAUTICA
I.L. Investments (Schenone family) enters the nautical sector
Genoa
Acquired the Genovese San Giorgio Yachting & Shipping Services
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Erik Thun orders eight ships at shipyard Ferus Smit
Lidköping
Currently the fleet of the Swedish company consists of 35 vessels
Slip of a ship in the port of Genoa
PORTI
Slip of a ship in the port of Genoa
Genoa
The incident occurred during the boarding operations
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
PORTI
In Livorno a three days of Assoports to deepen the aspects of urban transformation in the port city
Livorno
You will meet two technical groups ...
MEETINGS
On Thursday in Milan a conference of Fedespedi on "The logistics digitalization and the PNRR"
Milan
Since 2020 the Federation has made its contribution to the construction of the Plan
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
3rd oil tanker body found, 5 workers still missing
(Bangkok Post)
TAS Offshore in talks to build 27 tugboats
(The Star Online)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile