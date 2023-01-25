Stable in 2022 the traffic of goods enlivened from the ports of Sardinia
The recovery in the passenger sector continues
Cagliari
January 25, 2023
In 2022 the ports of Sardinia have enlivened 43,85 million tonnes of goods, a volume similar to that achieved the previous year, +14.3% higher than in 2020 when port activity was most affected by effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and which records a decrease of -5.2% on 2019 when the health emergency had not yet begun.
Last year the largest volume of traffic, that of bulk liquid, totaled 26.04 million tons, with increments of +1.2% and +15.2% respectively on 2021 and 2020 and with a decrease of -6.6% on 2019. Sensitive growth of bulk solid which amounted to 5.59 million tons (respectively +26.3%, +34.1% and +36.4%). In 2022, however, the miscellaneous goods decreased to 12.22 million tons (-11.4%, +5.4% and -14.5%). In the container segment alone The traffic has been pairs to 54.650 teu (+68.4%, +417.4% and +54,6%).
In 2022, passenger traffic continued of recovery. In the ferry sector the total was 4.99 million passengers (+22.3%, +68.4% and 0%). In that of Services with the smaller islands of 826 thousand passengers (+20.7%, +67.8% and -27,1%). In the cruise sector, the overall figure is State of 221 thousand passengers (+284.5%, +3.093,3% and -50.1%).
"The numbers recorded in 2022 - commented the President of the Port System Authority of the Sea of Sardinia, Massimo Deiana - officialize, at least on the side of Passenger traffic, the breaking of the 2019 record and the definitive Coming out of a two-year period of unprecedented global health crisis. An encouraging balance, the one just drawn up, the result of a constant and synergistic work of the entire port cluster, which has given all the airports of the System resist with determination to the lashes of the crisis and operate with deep dedication and professionalism, despite the restrictions dictated by the Protocols for the containment of contagion which, it is good Remember, they also recorded for the first part of 2022. We write, therefore, a new page, maintaining, however, a certain prudence dictated, this time, by the new world crisis generated by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and, consequently, the increase in energy and transport costs that, in 2022, have affected the movement of goods on wheeled vehicles".
