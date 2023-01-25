In Noghere a new integrated production center at the port of Trieste

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Orientale has taken over from CoSELAG, Edison and Coop Alleanza 3.0 some abandoned land for about 350,000 square meters in the locality Noghere, in the municipality of Muggia (Trieste), as part of initiatives to develop logistics and attract new people industrial activities. The intervention was possible thanks to the support of the Complementary Fund to the PNRR and provides for a Total investment of 60 million euros in order to undertake a real project of regeneration of the territory. It will be up to the AdSP, in collaboration with the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, the Municipality of Muggia and CoSELAG, start a radical operation of rehabilitation and enhancement of areas not used for a long time, affected by significant problems and in part, a decade ago, destined for projects commercial no longer current.
The intervention program will be divided into more stages: the environmental requalification of a part of the land that have been waiting for reclamation for at least 30 years; the construction of Infrastructure to ensure sustainable accessibility of the entire area; the creation of a green strip protection and with masking and mitigation function towards the town and towards the other production areas. As regards functions, the project is architected in several directions Integrated. There is a willingness to set up new activities productive, relying on a highly accessible area logistics, such as to attract international investors, with considerable positive effects in terms of employment. Companies to be established will be evaluated among those adopting clean technologies and environmentally friendly. The Plan also envisages developing infrastructures that ensure the energy transition to make it available to residents.
The AdSP has highlighted that the district can so return to new life and will be of strategic importance for the regional logistic-industrial development connected to the port of Trieste, thanks also to the proximity and integration of the future multipurpose terminal of Noghere, managed under concession by a Hungarian State-controlled company ( of 5 July 2019).