Conftrasporto's proposals for the transport and logistics sector

On the occasion of today's convention organized in Rome by Conftrasporto-Confcommercio on the theme "The challenge for the growth. The future of transport and logistics between the turning point sustainable and new taxes on the horizon", the Confederation has presented some proposals for the relaunch of the sector through economic measures, simplification measures and policy initiatives at national level and vis-à-vis the Union European and Austrian.
With regard to Austria, Conftrasporto asks that it be placed an end to the unilateral restrictions decided by Vienna on the Brenner and accelerate on the new tunnel, also on the German side, to Enable intermodality. In addition, the Confederation urges action with the EU to ensure that the benefit of diesel fuel commercial is not suppressed, while requests for the scope national are to reduce the tax wedge to counter the shortage of drivers and to review driving bans.
On the subject of customs and ports, Conftrasporto asks for integration of sectoral bodies and overcoming possible rigidities the role entrusted to the Ministries of Culture and the Environment. Among the proposals, also: equipping ports against climate change; Connect the rail terminals to the national network; launch the Platform National Logistics; Solving the critical issues of the new regulation on port concessions; delete the obligation to contribution to the Transport Regulation Authority of the terminalist companies; support energy efficiency and environmental of operators.
With regard to maritime transport, Conftrasporto urges the allocation to the sector of resources not conferred among those allocated from the supplementary fund to the PNRR; the refinancing of the Marebonus; the reduction of bureaucracy to prevent national companies leave the Italian flag in favor of European countries; supporting cybersecurity; Enhance support for shipowners who apply to shipyards for orders National.
Similarly, for rail transport, the Confederation asks to make the Ferrobonus structural. In addition: launch instruments to alleviate energy speculation; stimulate intermodality and completing European corridors; encourage the reshoring of wagon construction for the return of skills now "emigrated" to non-EU companies.
Finally, with reference to energy logistics, for Conftrasporto it is necessary to simplify the procedures towards the "green" in coastal tax warehouses; anticipate to 2023 the criteria of the proposed revision of the Directive on taxation of energy products ("bio" and alternatives); Review the rules on solidarity contributions overtime against extra profits, avoiding double taxation and decoupling the value of excise duties from the base taxable income.
Referring to the speech at the conference of the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, who talking about the measures taken by Vienna stated that 'it is not Is it possible that Austria will make its "extravagant" preventing the work of our hauliers" and made I note that I have asked "the European Commissioner for Transport for the Infringement proceedings against Austria because it cannot harm businesses and Italian hauliers", the president of Conftrasporti, Paolo Uggè, recalled that "next January 28 to Verona there will be the assembly of our hauliers, which will have as its central theme the quota of means heavy along the Brenner axis. Through the Alpine passes - has underlined Uggè - transit goods for almost 500 million tonnes and a third uses the Brenner corridor, where if if the free movement of goods were guaranteed would ensure 390 billions more euros for the European economy."