Last year the traffic of the goods in the South Korean ports is diminished of the -2,3%
The container has been pairs to 28,8 million teu (- 4.1%)
Seul
January 26, 2023
Last year the South Korean ports have enlivened 1,55 billions of tons of goods, with a decrease of the -2,3% on 2021, of of which 1,30 billion tons of import-export (- 3.5%) and 241.1 million tons of national traffic (+4.7%). The Ministry of Seoul's Maritime and Fisheries Activities specified whereas import and export volumes were affected by Prolonged Ukrainian crisis and the slowdown of the world economy.

Container traffic alone was 28.81 million teu (- 4.1%), of which 16,44 million teu in import-export (- 4.3%) and 12.15 million teu of transhipment traffic (- 4.3%). The largest volume of overall containerized trade is been enlivened from the port of Busan with 22,07 million teu (-2.8%), while the port of Inchon has enlivened 3,19 million teu (- 4.9%) and the port of Gwangyang 1,86 million teu (- 12.3%).

In 2022, total non-containerized cargo traffic is piled to 1,04 billion tons (- 0.8%).

In the fourth quarter of 2022 alone, total traffic is State of 381,4 million tons, in decrease of the -5,3% on the corresponding period of the previous year.
