In 2022 the port of Marseille Fos has enlivened 77 million tons of goods (+3%)

Last year the port of Marseille Fos has enlivened 77 million tons of goods, with an increment of +3% on 2021 which was generated in the first part of the year. In the sector of miscellaneous goods traffic was 21 million tons (+1%), with a containerized trade that has been equal to the record share of 1,53 million teu (+3%). In the field of Rolling stock has been enlivened 241 thousand vehicles (+17%). Consistent the growth of the flow of liquid bulk traffic which is piled to 45 million tons (+5%), with a record volume of 8.5 million tons of imported liquefied natural gas (+43%). On the other hand, solid bulk sales decreased, totalling 11 million tons (- 3%).
In 2022, passenger traffic has recovered almost fully the business lost due to the pandemic of Covid-19 having been three million people compared to more of 1.2 million in the previous year. Last year passengers of the regular lines were 1,51 million (+67%), of which 700 thousand transported by ferries to and from Corsica and 800 thousand from those from and for the Maghreb. In the cruise industry has been recorded a record number of 573 ship calls for a total of 1,43 million passengers (+307%), traffic that is still 400 thousand cruise passengers lower than the level of the year pre-pandemic of 2019.
Last year the activity in the repair sector naval of Marseille, which sees a strong Italian presence with the Chantier Naval de Marseille (CNdM,) of the Genoese San Giorgio del Porto and with the Palumbo Superyachts Marseille of the Neapolitan Palumbo, has recorded a significant increase with processing on 114 ships on the quay (+12%) for 5,500 days of occupation (+307%) and 81 ships in dry dock (- 6%) for 1,830 days of employment (+8%).